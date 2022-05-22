Due to poor weather on May 11, the weekly trap shooting for Isle High was cancelled and they were forced to use reserve-week scores. 

The top 10 reserve-week scores from the week before the start of the season are listed below. 

Daniel Miller 46

Gunner Gjersta 44

Landyn Remer 41

Cole Dangers 37

Jacob Schoeck 37

Will Skogen 37

WarrenMinenko 36

Zach Remer 35

Charlie Skogen 34

Tucker Strecker 34 

This was the fourth week of the five-week trap-shooting season for Isle.

 

