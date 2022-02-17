Travel seems to be a focal point for Americans once again in 2022. According to U.S. Travel, planning vacations reduces burnout:
- 68% of Americans workers are burned out because of the pandemic and need a vacation
- 81% of Americans are excited to plan a vacation in the next six months
- Travel planners actually do travel more than non-planners
- Anticipating and planning travel makes Americans happy
“Planning is especially critical when traveling in the current environment,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There are more variables right now that can be challenging to navigate on your own.”
AAA has developed the “Travel with Confidence” website enabling travelers to view:
- International travel requirements based on their vaccination status, destination and date of travel.
- Domestic travel restrictions
- What to expect in various modes of travel
- Frequently asked questions
- A traveler checklist
So far this year, flight cancellations, wintery weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant have all combined to create the perfect storm for travelers. However, AAA wants you to know that it is possible to travel confidently in the pandemic, and offers the following advice.
Anticipate the expenses associated with delays and cancellations including the possibility of having to stay longer if stranded.
Pack health safety items like N95 or KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves in your carry-on and make sure they are easily accessible.
Have photos of your vaccination card and other important documents (like your passport) on your phone as a backup.
Notify credit card providers of your travel details (specify location and duration) to reduce the risk of frozen cards due to unusual activity.
When it comes to booking lodging, always confirm your hotel’s cancellation and/or change policies before locking in a reservation, so you are not surprised by unexpected penalties. AAA also suggests you ask about the following when booking your accommodations:
Do they offer contactless services such as mobile check-in/check-out, virtual keys and room service?
Can you request housekeeping based on your personal preferences?
Are amenities like restaurants, gym, spa and pool open? What are the hours and safety protocols in place?
As for road trips, nobody wants to spend 27 hours trapped on a snow-covered highway, like what happened recently in Virginia. However, if you find yourself stuck in a similar situation, you should:
Keep your car’s engine off if it is clear that the traffic jam could be a long one. It is okay to turn the vehicle on sporadically to warm up the cabin.
Check the weather before hitting the road and change plans accordingly. Also, always pack a well-stocked emergency kit which should have a cell phone, car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush.
