Travis Johnson has announced his intent to run for Mille Lacs County sheriff.
“I am running for sheriff because this is my community, the community I love, am invested in and have sworn to serve and protect,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s path to running for sheriff is different than most. He brings a unique and diverse background to the position if elected. Johnson’s road to running for sheriff has included being former Minnesota Twin, former videographer/pro staff/guest host for nationally televised outdoor shows, business owner for 22-plus years (in construction, landscaping, and real estate), a former Mille Lacs County reserve deputy, a former Milaca Police Department officer and currently serving with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff since 2016.
“As a deputy sheriff, when you call, I respond. We have an incredible group of licensed peace officers at the sheriff’s office and I’m humbled and proud to be one of them,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s leadership experience, duties and responsibilities at the sheriff’s office, over the years, have included being a use of force instructor, defensive tactics instructor, and a de-escalation instructor.
As an instructor, Johnson was responsible for the curriculum and hands-on training of the licensed peace officers for the sheriff’s office, as well as other law enforcement agencies within the county.
Johnson served as a member of the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team; a specially trained team called out for high risk and dangerous operations. Operations directly dangerous to public safety and law enforcement personnel. Johnson has also served as a Union Steward. As a union steward, Johnson’s responsibilities included; union members contract negotiations with the county board of commissioners, a liaison between union members and Sheriff’s Office administrators, and assisting union members with internal issues and concerns within the sheriff’s office.
“My leadership and experience is not only in law enforcement, but also includes the business and professional world. These experiences make me unique, diverse, and well rounded in decision making, experience, and leadership skills that I believe will be the greatest benefit to our community. My experiences will assist in the direction and decisions that are needed during these times.”
“If elected sheriff, my platform is simple; to serve you, to protect you and your constitutional rights and freedoms. I agree to show accountability and transparency within the sheriff’s office’s budgeting and spending, which includes your hard earned tax dollars. I will show positive community interaction and involvement. Physical and mental officer wellness is important to me. I commit to regular assessments of officers to ensure they are healthy in these areas and/or help them seek health.”
Johnson is a resident and homeowner in Princeton Township. He is married to his wife, Jen, of almost 19 years. They have three children, ages 15, 13 and 11. The Johnson family is heavily involved in the community through its church, sports and volunteering. Johnson has coached youth football, basketball and baseball. He enjoys hunting, fishing, sports, weightlifting, family time and being on the water or in the woods.
“The call to humbly serve and protect the people of Mille Lacs County is a blessing, honor and privilege,” said Johnson.
“I’ve already been humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support that’s come in. Thank you! I’m asking for your continued support, as well as your vote this November.”
You can find out more at: TravisJohnsonForSheriff.com, Facebook page: Elect Travis “TJ” Johnson for Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Instagram: travisjohnson_4_sheriff, Twitter: @tj4sheriff, TravisJohnsonForSheriff@gmail.com
or by phone at 763-634-1590.
