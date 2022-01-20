The Minnesota Department of Transportation has begun clearing trees and brush within the state right-of-way in central Minnesota. Motorists may encounter shoulder closures, lane shifts, or flaggers as crews work along the road at various locations. All work will be complete by March 31.
The tree cutting and brush removal helps clear areas for construction in 2022 as well as improve areas for drainage once the construction work is completed. Removal work takes place in winter months to ensure seasonal nesting patterns of bats are not disrupted.
Expect tree and debris clearing at these known 2022 project locations:
•Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca, Benton and Mille Lacs counties, to resurface/reconstruct and improve access and drainage, includes roundabout in Foley
•Highway 23 from east of Paynesville to Richmond, Stearns County, to expand to four-lane highway
•Highway 27 in the Osakis area, Todd and Douglas Counties, to resurface, improve access and replace bridges
•Highway 65 in Mora, Kanabec County, to reconstruct the Snake River bridge and install multi-use trail
•Highway 169/210 from Aitkin to north of Hassman, Aitkin County, to widen shoulders, improve drainage and reconstruct the road surface
•Highway 169 in Elk River, Sherburne County, to construct a freeway system with four interchanges
•Business Highway 371 from Barrows to Brainerd, Crow Wing County, to reconstruct or resurface and improve access
•Highway 371 in Brainerd Lakes area, Crow Wing County, to improve access from Gull Lake Dam Road to Green Gables Road, includes frontage roads
Motorists are asked to watch for crews working along the MnDOT right-of-way, slow down and obey traffic laws. Cleared trees will be recycled and used for mulch and erosion control throughout the project area. Learn more about MnDOT’s tree guidelines at www.mndot.gov/roadsides/vegetation/trees.
For more information on these projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.