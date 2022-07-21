Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. announced that Tri-Valley Head Start, Child & Family Programs has earned the National Head Start Association’s (NHSA) Program of Excellence Accreditation.
The NHSA Program of Excellence recognizes and supports innovative and outstanding Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the nation. This achievement is earned by early childhood programs that consistently demonstrate excellence in program management, service performance, and child and family support.
Through a three-month application process, staff demonstrated that Tri-Valley Head Start, Child & Family Programs met 41 Indicators of Excellence that designate high quality. To earn the five-year accreditation, staff had to demonstrate excellence in all the facets of the operation, including leadership; effective and efficient management; transparent and sound fiscal stewardship; informed, responsible, and responsive program governance; meaningful partnerships with parents and families; highly-experienced and educated staff; state-of-the-art programming; and quality services that reflect and respond to the aspirations and needs of children and families.
“I couldn’t be happier that NHSA has recognized our staff for the outstanding work they do for the kids and their families,” says Jason Carlson, Tri-Valley CEO.
For more information about Tri-Valley Head Start, Child & Family Programs, visit www.tvoc.org or call 800-584-7020.
Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is a non-profit community action agency headquartered in Crookston. In existence since 1965, Tri-Valley provides services in 74 counties, including Mille Lacs, in Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota. The mission of Tri-Valley is to provide opportunities to improve the quality of life for people and communities. For more information on services offered and job opportunities at Tri-Valley visit the website at www.tvoc.org, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TVOCInc or on Twitter at @TriValley_TVOC.
