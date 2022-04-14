Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe gets $1.3 million for a business incubator
Minnesota Tribal Nations will share in $4.2 million in federal funding.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) made the announcement April 6, announcing they have secured $4,199,000 for Minnesota Tribal Nations. These funds will support the communities of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
The three allocations are:
Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator
They will receive $1.3 million to create a business incubator to help create and grow young businesses by providing them with necessary support and technical services.
“Small businesses are driving the rebirth of our economy after the pandemic and are responsible for creating two-thirds of all new jobs in the United States. With a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and showcasing their gifts, this business incubator project is a game-changer with the potential to spur the entire regional economy,” said Melanie Benjamin, Chief Executive of the Mille Lacs of Band of Ojibwe. “On behalf of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe I would like to thank Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith for supporting this critical project that will benefit east-central Minnesota.”
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement & Emergency Management Building
They will receive $2,742,000 to construct a new law enforcement and emergency management building. This funding will help expand office space, storage and garage space and will add conference space to conduct regional meetings for their cross jurisdictional work.
“The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is incredibly pleased to learn our congressionally directed project for a Law Enforcement and Emergency Management building in the amount of $2,740,000 is making its way to the President to be signed into law. The protection and safety of our Band and surrounding communities is paramount to us and we are thankful this initiative is moving forward,” said Kevin Dupuis, Fond du Lac Chairman.
Grand Portage Band Community Center
They will receive $157,000 to upgrade the 28-year-old boiler/propane heating system at the Grand Portage Community Center. This will allow their efficiency rating to go from 70 percent efficient to over 97 percent, saving $48,000 annually in utility costs.
“This federal funding will have a real impact for Minnesota’s Tribal Nations. From supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs to strengthening public safety infrastructure and increasing energy efficiency, these projects will address key issues impacting our Native communities daily. I am proud to have worked with Tribal leaders from across the state to secure the resources for these projects, and I look forward to seeing all the good they will do,” said Klobuchar.
“Minnesota’s Tribal Nations have so much cultural and economic significance across our state. This funding will have a substantial impact in supporting these communities,” said Senator Smith. “Each of these projects will create tangible changes in Native peoples’ lives – whether it’s creating safer communities by investing in Tribal law enforcement, supporting new Native businesses, or ensuring a community center is equipped with the utilities necessary to continue bringing people together.”
Sen. Smith is a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Both senators have been active in securing this funding for Native American communities across the state, which was included as part of the federal spending bill that was just passed into law.
College access
In addition, Smith and Klobuchar announced they had secured $500,000 in federal funding to expand a program at St. Paul College focused on providing academic and social support to American Indian and Alaska Native students.
Specifically, the funding will help grow the Four Directions Pathway program at Saint Paul College. The program is designed to promote college access and success for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) students through a culturally relevant lens. In 2020, AI/AN communities in Minnesota saw a degree attainment rate of 27.5%, a figure well below the state’s 70% attainment goal. Improving access to education for these communities will help to ensure a skilled workforce in the local economy and bolster the state’s vitality.
“All students deserve the chance to pursue higher education, but too often and for too long, Native American students have faced barriers in their transition to college,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This funding will be critical to improving access to postsecondary education for Native American students and closing the opportunity gap that our tribal communities face.”
“This federal funding will help Native students access and excel in higher education while strengthening our local workforce – a win-win,” said Sen. Smith. “I am proud of our work to secure this funding, which will promote college access and success for Native students and help build a strong, diverse workforce in and around St. Paul.”
“We are grateful for the support of Senators Klobuchar and Smith. This congressionally directed funding will make an immediate impact on the Four Directions Pathway initiative which is designed to aid in the success of the American Indian and indigenous communities in Minnesota by developing culturally responsive supports for students and families from high school through college,” said Deidra Peaslee, President of Saint Paul College. “We appreciate our local partners, including the Saint Paul Public Schools Indian Education Program, American Indian Family Center, City of Saint Paul Right Track, and MIGIZI. Together, we will work to close the education gap for native students in Minnesota.”
Klobuchar and Smith have been actively involved in securing this federal funding for projects benefiting communities across the state through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.” During the CDS process, Klobuchar and Smith have considered project proposals and advocated for funding in close coordination with leaders from across the state.
Projects are expected to receive funding over the next several months.
