Many of us have tough jobs, but not many can say we have it as hard as law enforcement. Between being first responders to gruesome crashes, responding to domestic abuse and mistreatment of children, dealing with violent offenders, being led on a high speed chase or the day-to-day duties that are never predictable, law enforcement officers deserve our appreciation.
The Mille Lacs Messenger salutes our local law enforcement and says thank you for doing the job that most of us could never do.
“As the Sheriff I am very blessed even in the midst of all of the anti police rhetoric to have such a willing group of men and woman who are willing to get up everyday and continue the good fight towards safety and justice for the people that they serve in Mille Lacs County.”
Mille Lacs County sheriff Don Lorge
Officers with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office - 2021
Sheriff
Don Lorge
Chief Deputy
Kyle Burton
Captain
Jason Lasart
Patrol Sgt./K9
Aaron Evenson
Patrol Sgt.
Dan Holada
Investigators
Brad Barnes
Tim Gallion
Jason Gallion
Al Tutland
John Sammis
Deputies
Ethan Meyer
Jacob Hillesland
Bret Erickson
Dan Mott
Gregory Brown
Joseph Vogl
Alyssa Wolf
Micah Sawatsky
Ryan Sullivan
Justin Boster
Pat Broberg
Caleb Sawatsky
Alex Tokar
Tony Erholtz
Emily Nieves
Kate Johnson
Travis Johnson
Andrew Bromberg (K9 deputy)
Robert Cooper (Boat/Water)
Michael Boser - (School Resource Officer)
Michael Barros (Part-Time)
Corey Schaefer (Part-Time)
Court Security
Ronald Kinde (Lieutenant)
Samantha Lange
Dennis Closson
Teddy Olson
Bradley Buss
Rodney Greeley (Domestic Violence)
Todd Hass (Part-Time)
Jim Bankey (Part-Time)
Captain Jail Administrator
Bradley Hunt
Asst. Jail Administrator
Dustin Naumann
