Many of us have tough jobs, but not many can say we have it as hard as law enforcement. Between being first responders to gruesome crashes, responding to domestic abuse and mistreatment of children, dealing with violent offenders, being led on a high speed chase or the day-to-day duties that are never predictable, law enforcement officers deserve our appreciation.

The Mille Lacs Messenger salutes our local law enforcement and says thank you for doing the job that most of us could never do.

“As the Sheriff I am very blessed even in the midst of all of the anti police rhetoric to have such a willing group of men and woman who are willing to get up everyday and continue the good fight towards safety and justice for the people that they serve in Mille Lacs County.”

Mille Lacs County sheriff Don Lorge

Officers with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office - 2021

Sheriff

Don Lorge

Chief Deputy

Kyle Burton  

Captain

Jason Lasart  

Patrol Sgt./K9

Aaron Evenson

Patrol Sgt.

Dan Holada

Investigators

Brad Barnes

Tim Gallion  

Jason Gallion  

Al Tutland  

John Sammis

Deputies

Ethan Meyer  

Jacob Hillesland  

Bret Erickson  

Dan Mott

Gregory Brown

Joseph Vogl   

Alyssa Wolf  

Micah Sawatsky  

Ryan Sullivan

Justin Boster  

Pat Broberg

Caleb Sawatsky

Alex Tokar

Tony Erholtz

Emily Nieves

Kate Johnson

Travis Johnson

Andrew Bromberg (K9 deputy)

Robert Cooper (Boat/Water)

Michael Boser - (School Resource Officer)

Michael Barros (Part-Time)

Corey Schaefer (Part-Time)

Court Security

Ronald Kinde  (Lieutenant)

Samantha Lange  

Dennis Closson

Teddy Olson

Bradley Buss

Rodney Greeley  (Domestic Violence)

Todd Hass (Part-Time)

Jim Bankey (Part-Time)

Captain Jail Administrator

Bradley Hunt

Asst. Jail Administrator

Dustin Naumann

