Trinity bible school

Children ages 3-12 are welcome at the annual Trinity Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School scheduled for Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9.

It begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch following. The theme this year is “God’s Wonder Lab.” Pre-registration is not necessary, but encouraged so enough volunteers are on hand to guide the children through their sessions. For further information, contact Laura Horsch at 320-224-2343. Pictured is the group of children and volunteers from last year’s program.

