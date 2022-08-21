Pictured are Trinity Lutheran Church youth and adults attending the recent Higher Things conference at Montana State University in Bozeman: back, Trinity Pastor Mark Maunula, Lucas Peterson, Josiah Mueller, Laura Horsch (Sunday School superintendent), and Bailey Geist; front, Aria Mueller, Abbey Peterson, Leila Gallion, Abbie Gallion, Ethan Peterson and Mackenzie Hardy. The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS) event’s mission is to make the gifts of Christ Jesus known to youth and young adults. Theme of the four-day event, attended by 900 youth ranging in age from 11 to 18 and adults, was “For You.” Each day was broken into three segments: worship (three times daily), work (featuring a main speaker and various mission projects) and play (break-away sessions consisting of diverse activities), all of which were kept distinct from the others. More than 1700 LCMS congregations have been impacted by the mission of Higher Things, including Trinity at several of these regional events.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.