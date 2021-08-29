Trinity Lutheran Church Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) resumed its annual Bible Study Retreat after a year’s hiatus due to Covid-19. The Bible Study focused on justification and sanctification and was led by Deaconess-in-Training and Kettle River Zone Youth Worker LeAnn Gregoire and long-time Trinity LWML member Karen Roeschlein. Pictured after they enjoyed a salad luncheon are, back, from left: LeAnn Gregoire, Karen Roeschlein, Laura Frostad, Jean Read, Debbie Weeda, Donna Dobbelaire, Jennie Determan, Glenna Zortman, Delores Hagen and Micki Tangen. Front, from left: Carol Ann Sander, Laura Determan, Sharon Maunula, and Evi Moss.
