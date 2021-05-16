Today I want to share with you the idea of “true” freedom. This is not freedom from the tyranny of a country whose wish is subjugate its people or from a country who rules with an iron fist. This is not freedom to choose where you go, what you do or even who you do it with, but freedom from the power of sin and death. True freedom–it allows you an eternity for not just today, but a supernatural power to live beyond yourself and a purpose that brings you satisfaction that goes beyond the mere circumstances of your life.
• The truth of the matter is you can be physically free without knowing true freedom.
• The truth of the matter is you can be socially free without being free.
• The truth of the matter is you may have the fiercest and freest of intellects yet still be held captive.
True freedom finds itself in a soul that is free from sin. The soul defined biblically is the part of every person that lasts eternally after the body experiences death. Your soul is the center of “who” you are. An old preacher of days past is noted as saying, “You don’t have a soul. You are a Soul. You have a body.” In other words, your personhood is not based on having a body. A soul is what is required. Point is, the human soul is distinct from the heart and the spirit and the mind.
Jesus is the one who sets your soul free from sin. It is only in Him you find true freedom, freedom from sin and death.
This leads us to the second point: True freedom means freedom from your sin. You are truly free in Jesus.
Romans 6 tells us this plainly, “We therefore were buried with Him through baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may walk in newness of life.”
Sin doesn’t have to control you anymore. This is the “life” Jesus died for you to have. When Jesus died on the cross, His righteousness was imputed–it was given to you and I that we might have a relationship with God the Father through Him
Finally, no freedom that is temporary is true. Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection has not only freed you from sin and its penalty, but it has afforded you the rights of an Heir. Because of Jesus life in you, you have been accepted as a son or daughter to the most High God. Your freedom is secure because God himself has sealed you with His Holy Spirit. Because of this, you will remain His forever.
The truth of the matter is God wants you to know His security that is found in relationship to Jesus by faith.
Freedom. Let me encourage you in light of this past week’s celebrations to find, know and experience true freedom, freedom that is found in relationship to Jesus by faith alone.
Paul Osborne Jr. is Pastor at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman.
*Editor’s note: This column is rerun from July 10, 2019.
