It’s been a week. Do you know what I mean when I say that? There’s no doubt in my mind that you do. I feel like I’ve experienced just about every emotion a person can feel in the span of these seven days, and I’m beat. Even though my job does not require much physical activity – except what it takes for me to walk from my desk to the coffee machine – it’s like I’ve run a marathon each day. And I can’t even imagine how others feel who have much more expected of them.

This week, I had planned to write about Hazel, someone who was really important in my life as a first grader, in honor of the Progress section, which seeks to recognize and hear how education has changed, especially in light of the pandemic. Hazel was a grandparent volunteer in my elementary school, and she was someone I looked forward to seeing. Sometimes she was in the classroom, sometimes she helped on the playground or in the cafeteria. I’ll never forget when she asked me how my lunch was, and before I could answer, she asked, “Is it supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?” I thought that was hilarious, and now I try to regale the kids in my life with such pizzazz. (They’re not usually as amused as I was and still am.)

