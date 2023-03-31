It’s been a week. Do you know what I mean when I say that? There’s no doubt in my mind that you do. I feel like I’ve experienced just about every emotion a person can feel in the span of these seven days, and I’m beat. Even though my job does not require much physical activity – except what it takes for me to walk from my desk to the coffee machine – it’s like I’ve run a marathon each day. And I can’t even imagine how others feel who have much more expected of them.
This week, I had planned to write about Hazel, someone who was really important in my life as a first grader, in honor of the Progress section, which seeks to recognize and hear how education has changed, especially in light of the pandemic. Hazel was a grandparent volunteer in my elementary school, and she was someone I looked forward to seeing. Sometimes she was in the classroom, sometimes she helped on the playground or in the cafeteria. I’ll never forget when she asked me how my lunch was, and before I could answer, she asked, “Is it supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?” I thought that was hilarious, and now I try to regale the kids in my life with such pizzazz. (They’re not usually as amused as I was and still am.)
But in light of everything that’s happened this week, it just doesn’t feel like I can muster up the energy to give Hazel the kind of column she deserves. It’s the kind of week when I’ve come home and held my family close – my family made up of my husband and cat. It’s the kind of week where I migrate with Pepito, capturing sunspots and soaking them up through the apartment windows.
It really hasn’t been a bad week. Just a long one, a tough one. But I’m going to take a page from Teacher of the Year Sarah Lancaster’s book (she’s featured on page 13 of the Progress edition!) and think of three positive things.
The first – easy. The sun is shining today, and the skies are clear. And tonight I get to see my best friend who I haven’t had a chance to catch up with for what feels like ages. She recently watched a movie I recommended to her, and I’m interested to hear her take on it.
The second: I baked some monster cookies last night, and there’s some more dough in the fridge. The promise of a sweet treat is enough motivation to get through the workday.
And number three – I’m thankful for the attached picture. It’s me and my little family this past week. Pepito hopped up on the back of the couch while Erik and I were chatting about our days, like he wanted to be part of the conversation. It felt nice.
All of what feels broken or messed up isn’t fixed, but it is easier to take on with some gratitude.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
