Two Onamia men are facing felony charges after a vehicle rollover that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a third individual, who has not been officially identified.
Joseph George Bastedo, Jr., 23, is facing five felony charges: first, for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, criminal vehicular operation for causing great bodily harm to another person, possession of a firearm/ammunition after prior conviction/adjudication of a violent crime, receiving stolen property, and receiving or possessing a firearm with no serial number.
Syrus Alexander Pacheco, 20, is facing two felony charges, including receiving stolen property, receiving/possessing a firearm not identified by a serial number, and a gross misdemeanor for carrying/possessing a pistol publicly without a permit.
According to the complaint:
Mille Lacs Tribal Police were patrolling when they observed a Dodge Charger go through a stop sign without stopping. Police activated their lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop; though it was slow to do so, the vehicle did finally pull over. As police prepared to exit their squad and approach the vehicle, the Charger suddenly accelerated to 70 miles per hour on Ojibwe Drive, which has a 25-mph speed limit. The driver lost control of the vehicle after traveling about 1200 feet, and it crashed into a ditch, causing a rollover and landing on its roof.
Officers approached the vehicle and saw Pacheco crawling out of the smashed rear window with what’s described as minor injuries in the statement of probable cause. The report states that Pacheco made unusual and bizarre statements, such as he was unable to move while actively crawling and stating he didn’t know if anyone else was in the vehicle. Later, police determined Pacheco was one of two rear passengers. It appeared that Pacheco was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the report.
The second rear passenger was found still inside the vehicle with “obvious major injuries,” and the individual was unresponsive at the scene. Officers breached a window to reach the individual and were able to safely extract him with EMS and get him medical care. As of April 16, in the report, he was still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Back-up officers had arrived while the severely injured was being triaged and attended to by the other officers and EMS present. The back-up officers allegedly observed Bastedo exit the driver’s side door. Bastedo appeared to only have a small cut on the back of his head, but he reportedly claimed everything hurt. The key of the Charger was found in his sweatshirt pocket.
After medical clearance, Bastedo was detained in the back of a squad vehicle while the injured individual was airlifted. When officers returned to Bastedo, he was asleep and needed a sternal rub in order to wake, reportedly consistent with recent controlled substance use, according to the complaint.
Officers observed two handguns near the passenger window; one with a loaded magazine and live round, the other could not be identified as it did not have a serial number, but did have a live round in the chamber.
When all three individuals were removed from the vehicle and the vehicle was towed, a third handgun was found where the rear window had been. The handgun had a loaded extended magazine with an empty chamber; it was determined by the serial number to have been reported stolen.
According to the report, Bastedo has multiple felony convictions, including a domestic assault conviction, making him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition. Pacheco did not have a valid permit to carry a pistol.
