These are the Mille Lacs County commissioner districts as recently approved by the county board, after the 2022 redistricting process. District 2 and 4 will be on the 2022 ballot, for four-year terms. The other three districts will go before the voters in 2024, also for four-year terms.
Two of Mille Lacs County’s five commissioners will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election ballot.
After the required redistricting that follows every 10-year population census, district boundaries in the county showed only minor changes. Bradbury Township will now be in District, but that was the only change from the previous commissioner map.
The two county commissioner districts that will be on this year’s ballot will be District 2 (city of Pease, Princeton Township, Greenbush Township and Milo Township) and District 4. District 4 covers the townships of Bogus Brook, Hayland, Page, Dailey, Mudgett, Onamia and Lewis, plus the city of Bock.
Timothy Wilhelm is the incumbent in District 2 and Roger Tellinghuisen is the incumbent in District 4.
Districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the ballot in 2024. Incumbents are Genny Reynolds, Phil Peterson and David Oslin.
County commissioners file on a non-partisan ballot. If more than two people file for a commissioner position, that seat will go on to the primary election ballot in August, and the top two vote getters will be on the general election ballot in November.
Mille Lacs County voters will also have the county attorney and county sheriff on the ballot, plus two Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors. Candidates can file for office starting May 17, through May 3, at the office of the county auditor-treasurer, 636 2nd St. S.E., Milaca:
Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. The general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
