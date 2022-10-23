With wins over Great River Conference teams, the Braham Bombers and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team held a firm grasp on second place in the GRC with just one GRC match remaining, that against Pine City, the other GRC team tied for second. That pivotal match is set for Oct. 18 at the Onamia gym.
The two wins left the Raiders with an overall record of 17-4 and they were most likely to be seeded first or second among the 19 teams in Section 5A when tournament play begins on Oct. 21.
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team had beaten the Braham Bombers earlier this season on the Bombers home court and this time it was the Mille Lacs hosting Braham when they met for the second time on Oct. 11 at Isle High gymnasium.
There were some pretty high stakes on the line as the two teams squared off, not the least of which was securing an advantageous seeding in the upcoming Section 5A tournament.
In a mostly tightly-played contest, the Raiders wound up winning the match in three straight sets.
Set one saw the teams tied five times before they both reached five points. Later in the game, Mille Lacs had a slim 19-17 lead, before solid serving by Abby Biniek, including a key ace and a kill by Brooklyn Orazem and two kills by Katlyn Schoeck, including the final point, gave the Raiders the narrow win, 25-23.
The two teams again started out tying five times through the first five points, before Mille Lacs scored 11 unanswered points off the serve of Onamia junior Ashley Strang to go up by 16-5. The Raiders rode that lead until the end, winning, 24-17.
The third and final set was again and tight affair, but the Raiders took advantage of six Bomber service errors and several rules violations to win by four.
Statistically, the two teams were close, with Mille Lacs leading in kills, 32-27 and in aces 10-4.
Isle sophomore Jenna Carlson led Mille Lacs in scoring with eight kills, followed by seven from Onamia setter Ashley Rogers, six by Onamia’s Brianna Nayquonabe and five from Strang.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team paid a visit to conference rival, the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Oct. 13.
Mille Lacs entered the contest ranked in the top 10 among the 158 Class A teams in the state and Hinckley/Finlayson was ranked 92 among the 124 Class AA teams.
The Raiders, odds on favorites to win this match, started out by easily winning the first two sets, never trailing in either game.
Set one, Mille Lacs only out-killed the Jags 9-6, but took advantage of numerous home-team mistakes in the lopsided 25-14 win.
Set two was Mille Lacs playing at their best, winning some long rallies and out-killing the Jags 14-6, with six kills off the hand of Ashley Strang.
As well as the Raiders played in set two, they turned in a complete opposite performance in the third game. The team seamed out of sync throughout most of the contest, but somehow found themselves tied at 19-19 late in the set, with the momentum seemingly with Hinckley/Finlayson.
But the Mille Lacs bus-driver, Dave Osterman, at that moment was spotted heading out to the parking lot to warm up his vehicle, so he must have sensed the Raiders were going to win.
However, it wasn’t easy.
The teams tied at 23-23, 24-24 and 25-25 when Jenna Carlson slammed away a kill, and the Jags made two miscues to lose by the mandatory two points, 27-25.
Mille Lacs finished the match with 38 kills compared to 22 by Hinckley. Ashley Strang led her team in kills with 11, followed by 10 from Carlson and eight by Brianna Nayquonabe.
Mille Lacs also recorded nine aces during the match.
