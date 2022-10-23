pink night sports page.jpg

Pink for a cause

The coaches and team members of the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team wore pink on Pink Night, Oct. 11 to observe “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

With wins over Great River Conference teams, the Braham Bombers and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team held a firm grasp on second place in the GRC with just one GRC match remaining, that against Pine City, the other GRC team tied for second. That pivotal match is set for Oct. 18 at the Onamia gym. 

The two wins left the Raiders with an overall record of 17-4 and they were most likely to be seeded first or second among the 19 teams in Section 5A when tournament play begins on Oct. 21.

