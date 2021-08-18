Two pedestrians were struck in the crosswalk early Friday morning at Grand Casino on Highway 169.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website:
On Friday, August 13 at 1:17 a.m., a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Ronald Richard Sternquist, 58, Palisade, Minn., was traveling northbound on Highway 169 near Ataage Drive. in front of Grand Casino Mille Lacs when it struck two pedestrians who were walking east through the crosswalk.
Joseph Michael Nickaboine, 36, Onamia, and Kiala Marie Ryle, 18, Onamia, both suffered life- threatening injuries and were transported to North Memorial Hospital.
Alcohol was not a factor for either the driver or pedestrians. The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt, and the airbag did not deploy. No further details are known at this time.
Responding to the scene were Garrison Fire Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police. Road conditions were dry.
