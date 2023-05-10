A 16-year-old male and a 28-year-old male are awaiting charges after the Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police responded to a call involving a male lying on Highway 169 on Monday, May 8.
According to a press release, tribal police responded to a call, wherein a 28-year-old male was seen lying on the side of Highway 169, waving for help and holding his stomach. He had multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen.
A second call was received by tribal police, which involved a 15-year-old male who was stabbed in the leg. The press release identified the suspect’s name, who was allegedly the male who was found on the side of the road.
It was determined that the 15-year-old and a 16-year old male found the 28-year-old driving their dirt bike, which they said was stolen. The two minors confronted the 28-year-old and a physical fight ensued. Allegedly, during the fight, the 28-year-old pulled a knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the back of the leg.
The 16-year-old is said to have intervened and disarmed the 28-year-old; with that same knife, the 16-year-old then allegedly repeatedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the neck, chest and abdomen.
The 28-year-old was transported to Mille Lacs Health System Hospital in Onamia with serious injuries. He was later flown to the North Memorial Trauma Center; formal charges in Mille Lacs County District Court are pending against him. The 15-year-old was also treated at the hospital in Onamia and later released.
According to the press release, the 16-year-old was taken to the Lino Lakes Regional Detention Facility, awaiting formal charges.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police.
This is a developing story. The Mille Lacs Messenger does not release names of minors, nor individuals who have not been formally charged. Updates will be made as they are received.
