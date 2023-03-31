As spring approaches and lakes and rivers begin to thaw, falling through the ice becomes a factor again. With frigid water temperatures, the risk of hypothermia is very high – unless you can get to some place warm in a hurry.
Falling into cold water is a sure way to develop this condition, but there are other ways as well. Extended exposure to cold temperatures is another way, and it will creep up on you slowly as your core body temperature slowly drops until it reaches dangerous levels.
According to the dictionary, hypothermia is the condition of having an abnormally low body temperature, typically one that is dangerously low. This is not to be confused with hyperthermia, which is just the opposite – an abnormally high body temperature. Heat stroke is known as a mild form of hyperthermia.
According to an article written by Minnesota Sea Grant Director John A. Downing, “Our bodies are made to work well only within a narrow range of temperatures. Pushing them much above that or below it can cause impairment, serious damage, and death. In northern climates, accidental hypothermia is more common than accidental hyperthermia. It is particularly common during winter recreation, especially when water immersion is possible.”
According to Downing, in 2019, more than 1,000 people died of hypothermia in the United States with almost half of those deaths occurring in the Great Lakes states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In the Great Lakes states, 35% more people die of hypothermia than drown, and many of those drowning deaths are due to exhaustion from hypothermia.
Hypothermia can set in quickly around water
It’s no surprise that cold water will cool down the body’s core temperature. And according to Downing, water can cool a person at least 24-times faster than air because of water’s high thermal conductivity. For example, a person who breaks through ice will lose the ability to make coordinated hand and finger movements in less than two minutes. They will be exhausted and unconscious in less than 15 minutes and will drown if they are not pulled out quickly or if they are not wearing flotation gear.
Since it is important to get out of the water as fast as possible, sometimes swimming can be effective if the water is not around the freezing point. In water that is 32-40 degrees, a person can typically swim for up to seven minutes before exhaustion. In water that is around the freezing point, a person is likely to survive only 15 to 45 minutes with flotation, and possibly up to an hour or so with flotation and protective gear before the brain and heart stop.
Downing also noted the average surface water temperatures of inland lakes in summertime is about 60 to 70 degrees. At those temperatures, a person can lose the ability to make coordinated hand and finger movements in as little as 40 minutes, can become exhausted in as little as two hours, and can sustain swimming for less than two hours.
The estimates above depend on the physical characteristics of an individual. Overweight people may survive longer due to their body fat, which acts as insulation. Younger people and individuals who are healthy, well-nourished, and hydrated may also survive longer than these estimates.
Downing said the main indicators of hypothermia are:
- The sensation of cold
- The onset and progression of a shivering response, which is one of the ways a body rewarms itself
- The loss of ability to do normal physical activities like zip zippers, walking without stumbling
- Impairment of mental ability as the brain cools like slurred speech, disorientation, sleepiness
- Degree of consciousness
- The decrease or absence of signs of life like breathing or heartbeat
Because a person suffering from hypothermia can sometimes be resuscitated due to the preservative action of cold, a person should not be presumed dead until they are pronounced dead by a medical professional after warming. Whether or not a person can be revived successfully after heartbeat has ceased depends on several factors including how long they have gone without a heartbeat and whether cooling of the brain was sufficient prior to lost circulation.
Stages of hyperthermia
Downing noted there are four stages of hypothermia:
Cold stressed: A person who is simply cold-stressed but not hypothermic will feel very cold and may be shivering, even quite vigorously, but is able to perform physical tasks and care for themselves. This means they are able to walk, zip zippers, or remove or put on their clothing, for example. Their mental state is seemingly normal. Their core body temperature is likely to be 96-98.6 degrees.
Mildly hypothermic: A person who is mildly hypothermic will be cold, shivering, and will show some signs of impaired physical ability like stumbling and physical inability to perform physical care for themselves. Their core body temperature is likely to be 91-95 degrees. They may show some signs of altered mental state like slurred speech. Their pulse may be quite rapid although it will decline with cooling.
Moderately hypothermic: A person who is moderately hypothermic will feel cold, but their shivering is weak or stopped. They will have little to no physical ability to care for themselves or perform physical tasks and have a substantially altered mental state. It will be difficult for them to speak, they may feel apathetic (no enthusiasm) or lethargic, they may seem confused, make odd decisions, show excessive hunger, and their heartbeat and breathing may be irregular or breathing slow (less than 12 breaths per minute). If these signs are present, their core body temperature is likely to be 83-90 degrees.
Severe or profound hypothermia: If a person is suffering severe or profound hypothermia, they are likely to be unconscious, experience decreasing strength, decreasing pace and regularity of heartbeat, slow and irregular breathing, no nervous reflexes, and no pain responses. Their core body temperature is likely to be 75 to 82 degrees. Below a core body temperature of 74 degrees, signs of life continue to decline. This includes a lack of response of the eyes to light, decreasing heartbeat and eventually a loss of brain activity or heartbeat. Although signs of life may be apparently absent, such people may be revivable if the brain is cooled enough before their heartbeat becomes undetectable. If there is no other massive trauma to the body, a hypothermia victim should not be assumed to be dead until their rewarmed body cannot regain signs of life.
Rewarming a hypothermic person
Downing said in all cases of hypothermia, increased insulation of the person is very important. Use sleeping bags, blankets, bubble wrap, insulated sleeping pads, extra clothing or any other available insulation. If the person is wet and outdoors, wrapping them in a vapor barrier such as a plastic blanket or a foil insulation blanket before wrapping them in insulating material will help to keep the loft and dead-air space in insulating materials working well.
If a hypothermic person can be brought indoors or to a warm and wind-free environment, the rewarming process is somewhat different than what you would do in the field or outside. If necessary, the hypothermic person’s clothing could be removed or cut away before they are wrapped in dry insulating materials. Ensuring there is insulation both beneath the person and on top of them is important to reduce heat loss.
Note: Do NOT use warm showers or baths to rewarm a hypothermic person as these could send blood to skin, legs, arms, hands and feet and away from the heart and brain which could cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Body-to-body warming of a shivering person in an insulating wrap may make the person more comfortable, but will do little to rewarm them because the body-to-body contact may reduce heat-producing shivering in the hypothermic person.
Prevention
Downing says one of the best ways to prevent hypothermia is to dress in appropriate outdoor clothing, use heat packs or other body warmers as necessary, keep as little skin exposed as possible, stay dry, and move to a warm environment when there are signs of body cooling (e.g., numbness, instability, confusion).
Children are much more susceptible to hypothermia because they typically have less insulating fat and a higher ratio of skin surface to body volume. Infants have what is called brown fat or brown adipose tissue around their necks, chests, backs, and bottoms that keep them warm, so while they shiver little, they are still at risk of hypothermia.
An adult over 50 years who has low or high body mass, problems with circulation, certain medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, hypothyroidism, Addison’s disease, kidney disease), takes particular medications (e.g., sedatives, antipsychotics, beta-blockers, diabetes meds), or has experienced frostbite or hypothermia in the past, may need more protection from the cold.
Everyone should avoid alcohol and recreational stimulant drugs when they are going to be in a cold environment. Many cases of hypothermia occur in people with elevated blood alcohol levels and combinations of alcohol and recreational drugs can cause hypothermia on their own.
