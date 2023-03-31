Hypothermia.jpeg

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

As spring approaches and lakes and rivers begin to thaw, falling through the ice becomes a factor again. With frigid water temperatures, the risk of hypothermia is very high – unless you can get to some place warm in a hurry. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.