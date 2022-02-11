I love the anticipation of dropping the camera down the hole and revealing what’s going on below the ice - especially if it’s a new spot. When I have the camera, there never seems to be a dull moment – which is uncommon when it comes to ice fishing. There always seems to be a running commentary as to what’s happening on the screen - it’s great for kids too..
Perch parade
The common occurrence lately has been the usual crowd of perch staring at your jigging bait, taking turns daring each other to take a nibble. About the time the smaller perch all get lulled into their little game, a bigger perch will come along and chase them off the bait and show them how it’s done. When that one gets hooked and quickly disappears upwards, I’m sure the rest don’t quite know what to make of it, but it doesn’t take long before they resume their little game. All the small perch seem to get along pretty good, but when a bigger one comes in, the smart little ones simply back off and give the bigger one some room – the dumb ones get a head butt.
It’s very apparent when a large fish is coming into the area long before they show up on the screen, because every perch in the area is gone in a flash leaving a cloud of sediment, and then there’s nothing left but desolation – and your bait. You can literally hear the theme to the movie Jaws in your head, dunt dunt dunt dunt…dunt dunt dunt dunt…The first thing that comes to mind when that happens is it’s probably going to be a big walleye or pike. While most of the time that’s true, sometimes it’s just a big sucker or some other rough fish of decent proportions. But the small fish don’t seem to care what it is, if it’s big, they’re out of there.
Poofing the bottom in the mud
This brings to mind poofing or pounding the bottom with your bait out in the mud – especially on Mille Lacs. Think about the cloud of sediment described above left behind by the retreating baitfish. That is a good sign to a cruising predator that there is possibly some type of food in the area. So by poofing your bait on the bottom, it makes sense that it would draw attention to the area.
It also works good if a fish engages your bait but is unwilling to commit to eating it. Sometimes dropping it to the bottom and leaving it there for a few seconds, and then jiggling it before pulling it back up off the bottom will re-energize the interested fish enough to re-engage your offering. Then conventional jigging maneuvers will often get it to bite. Other times just holding it still will be enough to tempt a strike from a fish that is spooked by too much movement.
Tullibee go round
Tullibee's are also very interesting to watch. They travel in loose packs, yet in a unique formation. Watching them with the camera parallel to the bottom, it’s hard to make out the actual formation. They would swim by and dart at the bait and it didn’t really look like there was any rhyme or reason to their swimming patterns. But changing the camera to a down viewing position (perpendicular to the bottom) you could clearly see what their swimming pattern really was.
As their interest in the bait increased they began circling the spoon - head to tail - like a school of sharks, with one occasionally darting in for a nip – that was almost undetectable on the rod tip. Other times they would make a couple false charges and then nail the bait and get hooked with all three hooks of the treble.
That’s the other thing about fishing with a camera; when you see a fish hit your bait, don’t automatically set the hook, wait until you feel it on the rod. It may look like they have it on the screen, but unless you see the bait disappear into their mouth, most of the time they don’t, and you can spook them off with an empty hook set.
There’s a big difference between fishing with a depth finder and fishing with a camera. A lot can be learned by watching how fish react to your bait and the different actions you impart on it. Sometimes they do things that are unexpected - that are hard to interpret with a depth finder - and other times they swim right in and take the bait.
But anyway you slice it, ice fishing with a camera takes the experience of sitting on a bucket and staring at a hole in the ice to a whole new level. Part 2 will discuss different camera angles and “reading” the fish’s mood as to their activity level.
