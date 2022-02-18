Part one of this article talked about how in particular perch and tullibee acted on camera and the effectiveness of poofing or pounding the mud with your bait for more results with walleyes. Now let’s talk about camera angles and reading the activity level of the fish you’re seeing.
Straight viewing
This is when you put the camera down viewing parallel to the bottom. It’s a good way of getting the “lay of the land” in the area you’re exploring. Simply put the camera down near the bottom and pan it 360 degrees to see the various bottom features that are in view. Tip: if you’re fishing the mud, don’t let the camera hit the bottom when lowering down or it will “silt” the area and you won’t be able to see anything for a while.
Depending on water clarity, as a rule of thumb the further away the better with the distance from the camera to your bait. You still want to be able to make out what’s happening, but sometimes the fish just don’t like the camera in the area and will shy away from it. If that’s what you’re seeing, you may want to switch to down viewing instead.
Down viewing
This is when you position the camera perpendicular to the bottom and view from above - so it’s not down on the same level as the fish. This is a lot less invasive. But again, it depends a lot on water clarity. Contrary to straight viewing, down viewing looks all around the bait - instead of in only one direction. The farther the camera is off the bottom, the bigger the viewing area will be. This is also a good way to have the camera if you’re fishing in heavy weeds that are blocking your view while straight viewing.
Tip: Using a dedicated hole for the camera is recommended so there is less of a chance the fish will get tangled in the cable when brought up. Also, if you hook a big fish, you may want to pull it up either way.
Reading the fish
Reading the fish’s reaction to your bait can be a real eye opener. If the fish is swimming at a good speed, and darting in and out at the bait, the more action you can impart on the bait to try and crank the fish up enough to strike.
Conversely, if the fish is swimming slowly, looking sluggish, or generally not that interested, then the less action I’ll put on the bait. Sometimes just holding the bait still will be enough to get the fish to strike.
Also, the distance off the bottom can make a big difference depending on the mood of the fish. At times, it can be very important to fish very close to the bottom - for walleyes in particular - and not just the usual “about a foot off the bottom.” Neutral to inactive fish tend to feed close to, if not, on the bottom. And the more active fish tend to cruise higher up off the bottom, and therefore are more apt to take a bait farther off the bottom.
One time on a mud flat on Mille Lacs with my father-in-law, we were busy watching a crowd of perch staring at my bait, a little bored as fishing was slow. We were thinking of ways to try to get a bite. We decided to cut up a small minnow and drop it down the hole to see if they’d eat the pieces. As the pieces drifted down the water column into view, the perch darted at them, holding a piece in their mouth for a second before spitting it out. Finally the pieces settled to the bottom and laid to rest in the mud. So much for that idea.
But as the sun neared the horizon, the walleyes started showing up but seemed very disinterested in our offerings. Finally one started to show interest in my spoon, so I thought. As it moved closer, I jiggled it to see what reaction it might show me. Slowly it moved by, tilted down, and in a cloud of mud, sucked one of the minnow pieces off the bottom we’d dropped down the hole a couple hours earlier.
This was a real eye opener as to how inactive fish feed. I looked at my father-in-law shaking my head and said, “if we would have had a hook in that little piece of minnow we may have just caught a nice walleye.” Another lesson learned by using the camera.
Water clarity has a lot to do with how far off the bottom to fish as well. Generally, the clearer the water, the farther off you’ll want to fish, putting the bait up where the fish can get a better view of it. And conversely, in dark water the fish tend to be more bottom huggers.
By using a camera, a lot can be learned by watching how fish react to the different actions imparted on the bait. Sometimes they do things that are unexpected - that you can’t differentiate with a depth finder, and other times they swim right in and take the bait.
But either way, anyway you slice it, ice fishing with a camera takes the experience of sitting on a bucket and staring at a hole in the ice to a whole new level. Give it a try, and I think you’ll agree it adds a whole new dimension to ice fishing.
