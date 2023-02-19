It was an up-and-down week for Mille Lacs girls basketball where the Raiders lost big to the conference-leading Pine City Dragons, gave the Barnum Bombers a real tussle and ended the week with another conference loss to Hinckley/Finlayson.
Pine City
Four days after the Mille Lacs Raiders lost 102-30 to the conference-leading Pine City Dragons, the Raiders hosted the Dragons for their final scheduled meeting on Feb. 6 at the Onamia High gym. The tenor of their rematch was very similar to the first: the Dragons built a huge lead by half-time, and were up by 56 points mid-way through the second half when running time was activated.
Final score: Pine City 87, Mille Lacs 28, with Pine City remaining undefeated in conference play at 10-0.
Three of the four seniors on the Dragons squad finished the night with double-figure scoring, including Kloey Lind who recorded her 1,000th career point finishing the night with 21 points to lead all scorers. The Dragons finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field, including nine three-pointers, while going a remarkable 17-24 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over just eight times.
Mille Lacs shot 25 percent from the field. with no one breaking into double-digits while turning the ball over 26 times.
Pine City 57 30 87
Mille Lacs 16 12 28
Scoring: Strecker 6, Paulsen 6, Schoeck 5, Orazem 3, Simmons-Merrill 3, Ludwig 2, L. Remer 2, Biniek 1.
Barnum
The Barnum Bombers used their superior height to beat the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, 56-48, on Feb. 7 at the Isle gym. Actually, the Raiders played some of their best ball of the season against the Bombers, even scoring from seven players, playing tight defense and for the first time this season, committing fewer turnovers than their opponents.
As for the Bomber offense: they shot 45 percent from the field led by two of their seniors who both were over six feet tall who accounted for 26 of their 28 first-half points and ultimately 42 of their total of 56 points for the game.
Leading the Raiders on offense were Katlyn Schoeck with 12 points, followed by eight points each from Paige Strecker and Mallary Vanbuskirk. The team shot 35 percent.
Barnum 28 28 56
Mille Lacs 21 27 48
Scoring: Schoeck 12, Simmons-Merrill 8, Vanbuskirk 8, Strecker 8, Paulsen 5, M. Remer 4, Ludwig 3.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders managed to stick within six points of the lead during the first half of their game against the host Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Feb. 10, but were out-scored by 13 points during the second period on the way to a 65-39 loss. Leading the Raiders on offense was Katlyn Schoeck with 12 points.
