Upcoming programs at regional libraries announced 

A variety of programs have been scheduled for libraries in the East Central Regional Library system. These include:
Miniature wet felted vessel workshop at Sandstone Library
Try the art of dimensional wet felting and create a vessel to hold your finest little treasures during a special workshop Thursday, March 31, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Sandstone Public Library.
Leading the workshop will be an instructor from the Minneapolis-based Textile Center, a national center for fiber art that honors textile traditions, promotes excellence and innovation, and inspires widespread participation in fiber art.
The workshop is recommended for ages 13 and up, and registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Sandstone Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 119 N. 4th St., Sandstone, and can be reached at (320) 245-2270. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Live music at the Mora Public Library
The East Central Regional Library welcomes people of all ages to a special singing performance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Mora Public Library.
Performing is Nanilo, a trio of women who sing rich vocal arrangements of Balkan, Gujarati, Yiddish, and Eastern European folk songs. The trio lifts up the complex harmonies of these musical traditions entwined in the simple joys of singing together.
Through translation and storytelling, Nanilo illuminates the real life struggles and longing embedded in the lyrics of the songs. Journeying through Bosnian ballad songs, Yiddish lullabies, Gujarati devotional songs, and Georgian festival tunes, the trio makes connections between their own journeys in learning this music and the way music has traveled with communities of people across borders and time.
Nanilo invites audiences to draw connections to their own families’ stories of immigration, heritage, and roots, and uses music as the key to unlock doors of understanding.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
