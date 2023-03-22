Mille Lacs County Sheriff

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential homicide after human remains were found along Mille Lacs Lake’s shoreline.

According to the statement Sheriff Kyle Burton released, county highway maintenance workers contacted PSAP at about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. They believed they had found human remains in the area of the 14200 block of Twilight Road in Kathio Township.

