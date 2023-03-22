The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential homicide after human remains were found along Mille Lacs Lake’s shoreline.
According to the statement Sheriff Kyle Burton released, county highway maintenance workers contacted PSAP at about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. They believed they had found human remains in the area of the 14200 block of Twilight Road in Kathio Township.
When deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal Police Officers arrived, the maintenance workers gave information about what was believed to be human remains, which were contained inside a tote, according to Burton. The workers had initially tried to remove the tote from the ditch as part of their duties when the remains were discovered.
Burton said a 21-year-old Isle man is being held as a person of interest at the Mille Lacs County Jail in relation to the investigation. Formal charges are pending against the individual. Burton believes charges should be filed by the end of the week.
The sheriff’s office does not believe this was a random act of violence.
Positive identification of the deceased has not yet been made by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police are working with the county sheriff’s office. Burton said he would continue to share additional information as he can.
Update: Wednesday, 11:09 a.m. 21-year-old Isle man arrested in possible connection. Formal charges pending.
