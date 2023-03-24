Law enforcement made a second arrest in an alleged homicide case after human remains were found in Kathio Township, near Mille Lacs Lake. Alexis Marion Elling, 21, of Rochester is facing a felony charge for aiding an offender.
On Tuesday, March 21, public works employees were clearing an area on Twilight Road in Kathio Township. While working, they discovered a plastic tote, which was bound with bungee cords and industrial tape. The container was too heavy to be moved; when the employees opened the container, a severed human foot was found. They immediately contacted law enforcement.
According to the complaint filed against Elling, investigators determined Bradley Allen Weyaus, who is facing charges of second-degree homicide related to the case, contacted an acquaintance connected with Elling. Elling and the acquaintance met Weyaus at a residence in Isle, where she allegedly helped Weyaus remove a storage container wrapped with industrial tape and bungee cords on March 19. The container was placed inside the acquaintance’s vehicle, which was then transported to a residence in Wahkon, where the container was removed from the vehicle and placed outside.
The acquaintance then drove Weyaus to a location, where he purchased a white Saturn later seen near where the container was left in the ditch and discovered by county public works employees.
Law enforcement made contact with Elling on March 23, who admitted to being in a relationship with Weyaus and was involved with events around the storage container. According to the complaint, she said Weyaus told her he killed a 25-year-old Isle male and knew the body was in the storage container. She denied having assisted in placing the body there, but said the container was already sealed when she was made aware of it.
She admitted to having helped Weyaus remove the container from Isle, knowing that a body was inside it. She also stated that she removed a long gun case which contained a shotgun from the Isle residence the same day she assisted moving the container. A fake fingernail was found inside the storage container, which Elling admitted to being hers.
Elling has never been charged with a felony crime and is being held at the Mille Lacs County Jail. If convicted for aiding an alleged offender, the crime is punishable by one-half the maximum penalty that could be imposed on the principal offender, according to state statute.
On Friday, March 24, the medical examiner confirmed the identity of the deceased as 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh, Jr. of Isle. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said a full toxicology report will take additional time to complete.
