Law enforcement made a second arrest in an alleged homicide case after human remains were found in Kathio Township, near Mille Lacs Lake. Alexis Marion Elling, 21, of Rochester is facing a felony charge for aiding an offender.

On Tuesday, March 21, public works employees were clearing an area on Twilight Road in Kathio Township. While working, they discovered a plastic tote, which was bound with bungee cords and industrial tape. The container was too heavy to be moved; when the employees opened the container, a severed human foot was found. They immediately contacted law enforcement.

