Additional information has been released about the accident Jan. 13 that killed a 6-year-old Onamia girl.
Unique Sincere Beaulieu died Thursday, Jan. 13, after being struck by a vehicle in a late night accident on Highway 169 north of Onamia.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. that a vehicle had struck a small child near Twilight Road at 40847 Highway 169, the site of a transitional housing facility located in a former hotel.
Prior to the accident, the girl’s mother was taking trash to a dumpster located behind the facility. The girl appears to have gone out the front door of the facility in search of her mother. Video from the transitional facility suggests that instead of going to the rear of the facility where the dumpster was located, the girl walked down a driveway and then onto Highway 169.
The mother told authorities that she could not find her daughter after returning from taking out the trash, and thought she was playing with children in another unit.
A crash report compiled by the Minnesota State Patrol identified the girl as Unique Sincere Beaulieu. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Arcadia that hit the girl was identified as 48-year-old Anne Marie Reynolds of Garrison. The driver stopped immediately at the scene.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol were assisted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Onamia Fire Department and the Mille Lacs Health Systems EMS.
