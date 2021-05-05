Both eateries located on Main Street Wahkon are in the process of renovating their facilities within the foreseeable future.
Wahkon Inn owner Tom Remer is nearly through with reconfiguring the floorplan for his bar/restaurant to include increased dining space and seating and the installation of a wrap-around bar. Also, relocated in his building is the cache of on-sale liquor which will be available by ordering from the wait staff. Remer hopes to be finished with these upgrades and ready to showcase them within the next few weeks.
And, at a special meeting of the Wahkon City Council on April 27, South Shore Hospitality LLC, the parent company of Muggs of Mille Lacs bar and grill, petitioned the Council for the following improvements to their facility: a Conditional Use Permit to expand their commercial restaurant within the required 10 feet of the State Hwy. and City street right-of-way setbacks.
Basically, Muggs was asking the Wahkon Planning Commission to approve the restaurants desire to expand its dining space inside and outside of the building, including renovation of an existing porch and the construction of an open-air patio to be located in the current back parking lot. Muggs also showed the Council plans to expand and upgrade its kitchen facilities. After discussion with the city planner and the owner of the facility about concerns such as fencing, right-of-ways, landscaping and safety precautions, the Council voted unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit with stipulations recorded in the motion. According to Muggs owner Rob Dubbs, work on the project will begin soon and the new set-up should be operative by early June.
