The Minnesota DNR announced that anglers fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota during the 2023 open-water season that starts Saturday, May 13 will have a five-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed.
This is good news for anglers as the walleye regulation continues to liberalize on the massive body of water.
“This summer we are able to have a more generous bag limit as the 2019 class is super abundant. These fish are around 15 inches and are now becoming mature,” said Edie Evarts, Bemidji area fisheries supervisor in a DNR news release. “We hope anglers will enjoy this extra opportunity, which will also meet our goal of managing spawning walleye stock at a level that produces future strong year classes.”
The regulation for the 2022 open water season had a four-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 20 inches allowed. “More spawning stock is not always better on Upper Red Lake. Our management has shown that too many spawners in the lake can result in smaller year classes,” Evarts said.
The 2022 regulation was intended to keep the total annual harvest within the target harvest range of 240,000 to 336,000 pounds, according to the DNR.
The open water regulations have varied through the years with the 2021 season allowing three fish with one over 17 inches, and the three previous seasons allowing four fish with one over either 17 inches or 20 inches depending on the year.
The Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR manage walleye harvest on Red Lake under a joint harvest plan that the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee revised in 2015. The 2023-2024 winter harvest regulations will be determined after the summer fishing season and the completion of fall assessment netting.
Last year’s winter regulation was three fish with one over 17 inches. In 2021/22 the regulation was four fish with one over 17 inches allowed. And the 2020/21 winter season was again a three fish limit with one over 17 inches.
Based on DNR creel surveys from 2016-2019, anglers have averaged 1.6 million hours of fishing pressure on Upper Red and harvested an average of 130,000 pounds of walleyes annually during the winter period.
An Upper Red Lake Citizen Advisory Committee reviews walleye harvest totals and regulation options and provides recommendations for the state waters of Upper Red Lake.
The DNR wants to remind anglers to protect Upper Red Lake from aquatic invasive species by cleaning and draining watercraft and equipment and disposing of unwanted bait in the trash. A permanent decontamination station is coming soon to the Tamarac River Big Bog Public Water Access, referred to locally as Homestead Park.
Upper Red Lake fishing regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR fishing regulations page.
