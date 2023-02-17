I know it’s still February, but there’s no time like the present to start preparing for the upcoming turkey season. Spring will be here before you know it, so right now is a good time to brush up on your skills so you’re ready when the season finally arrives.
The DNR has some good tips for you if you love the gobblers, and had this to say in a recent press release:
Imagine sitting in the woods on a spring morning with wildflowers in bloom, trees budding bright green and birds overhead migrating back to Minnesota. Then a turkey gobbles in the distance, responding to a turkey call.
“Spring turkey hunting is the best time I know to be in the woods. We witness an incredible transformation watching the woods wake up from winter,” said James Burnham, hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “For anyone who’s interested in learning to hunt turkeys, the winter months are a great time to prepare.”
Minnesota’s transformation from the deep snow and sub-zero temperatures of winter to leafy green spring scenes will be here before you know it. If you’re hoping to hunt wild turkeys this spring, the cold winter months are actually a great time to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few starter tips.
Practice shooting: By practicing at a shooting range with the gun and ammo you’ll be using, you can figure out how close the turkey needs to be before you shoot. The specific gun and ammo combination will dictate the distance at which enough shotgun pellets are clustered in the head and neck area of a turkey to effectively harvest the bird.
Scout for turkeys: Take a walk in the woods or a drive through the countryside to see where to hunt in the spring. Turkey tracks are easier to see in the snow. If you see turkeys in a field, you can use that as a starting place to locate public land or seek permission from landowners to hunt private land.
Get gear ahead of time: Consider investing in a quality pair of cold-weather boots and something to sit on to stay warm and dry. Go for camouflage or Earth-toned clothing and avoid colors that turkeys and other hunters identify with turkeys, such as red, white and blue. When considering turkey calls, beginners would do well with box calls or push-button calls, which are simple to use.
As far as where to hunt? Burnham said, “If you see turkeys in a field, you can use that as a starting place to locate public land, or seek permission from landowners to hunt private land.”
The DNR also gives these locational tips:
You can hunt wild turkey on many types of public land including state Wildlife Management Areas and state and national forests. You can hunt private land too if you have permission from the landowner or if the land is forested and not posted closed to hunting. To view the location of various types of public hunting land go to Recreation Compass. To learn about hunting on private property go to trespass law.
The best wild turkey hunting 30 and 40 years ago was in farm-and-forest country of extreme southeast Minnesota. This remains an excellent place to hunt. Yet today most of the state’s turkey harvest occurs in the mixed forest and farm country that starts on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities metro area and extends northwesterly beyond Bemidji. This habitat, commonly referred to as the transition zone, holds higher concentrations of turkeys than the more conifer-dominated forests of the north and the more prairie and agriculturally intensive lands to the west.
Wild Turkey Permit Areas vary greatly in size. Permit Area 508, for example, covers virtually all of east-central and north central Minnesota. Permit Area 511, on the other hand, is only the 24,000-acre Carlos Avery Wildlife Management. So, give serious thought to where you want to hunt. You will want to make the most of your seven-day opportunity.
Specifically, the best place to hunt is in habitat that offers the food, cover, open fields and roosting trees that turkeys need. Good locations to place a blind or lean one’s back against the trunk of a broad-bottomed tree include:
Near the wooded edge of an alfalfa field or pasture that abuts forest or woodland.
Near the wooded edge of a picked or newly planted grain field.
Along traditional travel corridors, places where you or others have seen turkey flocks moving from here to there.
Near known “display areas,” the open fields where toms and jakes strut during the spring mating season.
In oak, mixed hardwood and other timbered landscapes, especially if farm fields or livestock operations are nearby.
Within 100 yards of evening roosting sites, the tall trees in which turkeys spend the night.
Here are some more good tips to help you prepare for the hunt, and hopefully make it a successful one:
Pattern your shotgun: In Minnesota you are required to hunt with a .410 shotgun or larger. Most hunters use a 12 gauge shotgun. Also, you must use fine shot size No. 4 or smaller in diameter. Most hunters use No. 4, 5, or 6 shot, or a load designed specifically for turkeys that contains a combination of shot sizes. Before you hunt you will want to “pattern” your shotgun by firing into a paper turkey target or large sheet of butcher paper. Do this at varying distances – say 25 to 45 yards – so you can see the density and size of your pattern. This will help you determine the effective killing range of your gun. You can enhance the density of your pattern by experimenting with different types of shotgun shell brands, shell lengths, shot sizes and choke tubes.
Practice calling: Calling is a big part of spring turkey hunting. You’ll want to feel confident in your ability to make purrs, putts, yelps and other calls before the hunting season begins. So, start practicing prior to your hunting season. Turkey calls come in a variety of types such as box calls, slate calls and mouth calls. Some are easier to master than others. Experiment with different types until you find what you like. For many, the easiest call to use is a push pin friction box. If you can click the top of a ballpoint pen you can master the friction box.
Buy camouflage: Turkey camouflage pants and tops because a turkey’s eyesight is its primary defense. You will want to wear camouflage from head to toe, including your face and hands. Make sure metal surfaces of your gun are camouflaged, too, so it doesn’t glint or shine at an inopportune time. If you hunt the early spring seasons you may want to select camouflage patterns that feature browns and grays to match the not-yet-green surroundings. Those who hunt later in the spring may want to wear camouflage that has more green in it.
Scout: The more you know about the wild turkeys in your hunting area the more likely you are to succeed. Therefore, take time to scout in the weeks and days leading up to your hunting season. It is a huge advantage to know where birds are roosting, feeding, displaying and moving. Some scouting can be done from the comfort of your car or truck. The repeated viewing of fields and forest edges during mornings and evenings is an excellent way to zero-in on flock locations. That done, you can start scouting specific locations on foot to further find the best places to set up a blind or hide for an ambush. When scouting on foot, look for turkey tracks in bare soil, scratches in leaf litter, turned over cow pies, wing impressions in sandy dusting areas and waste droppings.
Plan your hunt: Once you have decided where to hunt, the step is to plan your hunt in more detail. Where will you park? Where will you set the blind? What will you sit on? What route will you take in? Where will you place your decoys? All of these questions and more need to be asked and answered. Also, now is a good time to seek additional counsel from friends and others. Most turkey hunters gladly share tips and tactics. One helpful tip for beginners, for example, is to walk from your blind to the known maximum killing range of your shotgun, and then insert an easy-to-see stick into the ground. This visual marker will help you determine if a turkey is or isn’t in range.
Be patient: Patience kills turkeys. Impatience doesn’t. Patience is critical because you cannot predict what a turkey will do in response to your call. Sometimes toms gobble loud and often, and strut straight into range. Other times they don’t gobble at all even though they are drawn to your call. There is no rule of thumb on how long to wait when nothing seems to be happening but “staying put for just a little bit longer” is often a smart thing to do.
Be ready to shoot: Though slowly raising your shotgun to your cheek can work in some instances, in other instances you may need to shoot quickly. The perfect time to squeeze the trigger is when the bird’s head is high and its neck elongated. Sometimes you can trigger this pose with a cluck from your turkey call. Aim for the head and neck as shots to the body are not as lethal.
Register your bird: Once you have shot a turkey you must tag it immediately with the tag that was provided to you when you purchased your license. In fact, you will want to have a short piece of string with you because that’s what you will need to secure the tag to the bird’s leg. You will also need to register your bird within 24 hours. The easiest way to do this is to call the DNR registration number: 888-706-6376 or register your bird online at www.mn.dnr.gov/hunting.
Spring turkey hunting begins in Minnesota on Wednesday, April 12. For more turkey hunting tips, check out the DNR learn to hunt turkey page.
