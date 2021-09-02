Milaca High School alumnus Travis Peterson, the principal trumpet player for the Utah Symphony, hosted a fundraiser concert for the Milaca High School music program on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Historic Bandshell in Milaca’s Rec Park. Peterson, the son of Mille Lacs County Commissioner Phil Peterson and his wife Bobbi, had guest performers including the principal trombonist and principal tubist for the Minnesota Orchestra, and a former member of the Atlantic Brass, among others. Another benefit concert is in the works for 2022.
