For the October Isle City Council meeting, the council was an even four, after former Councilor Naomi Creech officially resigned from her post due to moving out of city limits. City clerk Jamie Hubbell informed the council that the four members could decide to leave it vacant until the end of the year, or appoint someone.

Only one candidate filed to fill Creech’s seat in the coming election – Don Dahlen. Councilor Dave Keding recommended the appointment of Dahlen for the remainder of the year, to which the other council members agreed. Dahlen, who was present, accepted the appointment.

