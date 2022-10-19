For the October Isle City Council meeting, the council was an even four, after former Councilor Naomi Creech officially resigned from her post due to moving out of city limits. City clerk Jamie Hubbell informed the council that the four members could decide to leave it vacant until the end of the year, or appoint someone.
Only one candidate filed to fill Creech’s seat in the coming election – Don Dahlen. Councilor Dave Keding recommended the appointment of Dahlen for the remainder of the year, to which the other council members agreed. Dahlen, who was present, accepted the appointment.
Isle Police Chief Mark Reichel presented to the council, noting that the department took on 292 calls for the month of September. Along with Reichel’s report, Hubbell noted that the department did receive a grant to purchase bulletproof vests – they received $341, which hardly covers the cost for half a vest.
Wahkon city clerk, Karrie Roeschlein, was also present and shared with Reichel. In July, Wahkon’s mayor, Ronda Bjornson, attended an Isle City Council meeting to discuss the issues the city has had with blight properties and the enforcement of city code. Roeschlein, at the recent October meeting in Isle, explained that blight issues have become a “chronic” issue on a couple properties, and they are seeking the assistance of the Isle Police Department for enforcement.
The support from the police department would be on an as-needed basis at a cost recouped by the city of Isle. Wahkon is currently working with Isle’s city attorney, Damien Toven, about the details of such an agreement.
Hubbell jumped in to say that a starting rate for the use of Isle’s police department would be $50 an hour, which would help cover the cost of the responding officers. Reichel added that, if the blight complaint goes to court, the cost could go up to $75 an hour.
Mayor Ernie Frie said he thinks it sounds like a “great plan.” Toven, the city attorney, will have a preliminary draft to the agreement by the next meeting.
The council also accepted a $2,000 donation from a citizen. The donor specified that the amount was to be split evenly between the city’s full-time police officers in the amount of $400 each. Councilor Dave Keding inquired to the city attorney if it’s legal for a donation to be disseminated that way.
Attorney Damien Toven said it would be “very problematic.” He further stated that donors can request that their donation go to certain funds, but cannot direct them to city employees. Ultimately, it is up to the city council to decide where the funds are placed. The council agreed the donation should go towards officer equipment.
A new policy was accepted by the council regarding resignation of full-time city employees in good standing who have been employed by the city for five years or more. It is called the Advance Resignation Notice Program, and Hubbell said the purpose is to give the city more time for posting of a job vacancy, recruitment and training. The program does not include union employees, who have their own contracts.
The program says that employees who qualify can give advance resignation notice and be eligible for a one-time payment. For 90-day notice, the minimum requirement for the program, an employee can receive 20 hours pay; for 120 days, 40 hours; for 180 days, 60 hours. It also specifies that the city reserves the right to approve or deny requests for time off from accrued leave.
Councilor Dave Keding stated, “I see the need for it,” and the council passed it unanimously.
Hubbell shared that the list for delinquent utility accounts is “lengthy this year.” Those with payments past 90 days will have the overdue amount assessed to their property taxes. This is something that is done every year, Hubbell said. But many people, after seeing their name listed in the city’s publication, will call and make arrangements so that the assessment doesn’t occur.
Tony Brumm of the airport commission shared that a weather station at the airport was installed, which will be useful for air ambulances, as well. While landings and takeoffs were down for the month, that was due to the runway repair, which is now complete.
Inevitably, the report turned to the ongoing fencing issue. Before the council, Brumm presented a lease agreement, which was drawn up by the city attorney. In it, the piece of vacant land Brumm wants to fence in order to store airport maintenance tools would be leased by the city for $350 a year, a comparable amount the city receives for the hangars. The lease would be effective Nov. 1 and terminate June 30, 2023, with each renewal beginning July 1.
Toven explained that the lease ensures there is no risk of adverse possession, that the city has a right to enter the property for use and inspection, and if an issue is found with the use of the parcel, the city can cancel the lease.
Frie was ready to approve the lease, stating the fence between public property and private land is “identifiable,” and adding, “[Brumm] has jumped through a lot of hoops here.”
Councilor Monica Keding stated she has no issue with the lease itself but cannot support the fence. She is concerned about city property being fenced in. She sees the fence as “more of a benefit for personal business than the airport.”
Councilor Ginger Houle agreed with Frie, “[Toven] has already gone over this with a fine-toothed comb,” and she seconded his motion to pass the lease agreement, which would approve continued construction of the fence. The issue was tabled once more, as a majority was not reached, with Houle and Frie in favor, and the Kedings opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.