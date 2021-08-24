The status of COVID-19 vaccines was discussed at the last Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners work session on Monday, Aug. 9. Mille Lacs Community and Veterans Public Health employee, Kristine Klopp, gave an update on the current vaccination rate in the County.
The number of deaths in the County have increased from 54 to 57 in the last two weeks. The death rate hasn’t changed due to the new Delta variant, Klopp reported.
The department reported that there is a large supply of vaccines and sites to administer the vaccines, with several locations and times offered, but people in the County are no longer signing up. There is now a $100 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
In Minnesota, the rate of the total population vaccinated is 57.2%, and in Mille Lacs County, the rate in the same demographic is 39%. In Minnesota, 92% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated, and in Mille Lacs County, 78% of that demographic has been vaccinated.
Klopp shared some facts and data on the Delta variant of COVID-19:
Delta spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another and has become the predominant variant from less than 1% in May to over 80% of the cases in July.
Delta is causing some “vaccine breakthrough infections,” meaning infections in fully vaccinated people than in other strains.
Most breakthrough infections are mild, and vaccines are working as they should in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
New data suggests people with Delta have higher viral loads, meaning more virus in their body compared to other variants.
In contrast with the Alpha strain of COVID, new data suggests that fully vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant, might be infectious and may potentially spread the virus to others.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends mask use in public for those vaccinated or unvaccinated if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. They say wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system, are elderly, have an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household falls into one of those categories or is unvaccinated.
