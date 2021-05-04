Mille Lacs Health System will be changing the way the vaccine is given, beginning Mon., April 26th.
Previously, people who wanted a local vaccination were encouraged to sign up for their shots online, or register by phone. The vaccine clinics have been occurring weekly in Onamia at the Lion’s Community Center. However, MLHS pharmacist and Vaccine Task Force coordinator Jen McDonnell said, “It now makes more sense to offer the vaccine at our Onamia clinic. Numbers are decreasing so we think we can handle this better now transitioning the administration of the vaccine to our clinic.”
Patients can get the vaccine by making a nurse appointment, or, if they are coming in to see their provider at the Onamia clinic for other care, can get it at that time like any other immunization. Appointments can be made by calling 320-532-3154. There is no charge for the vaccine administration, it is a free service. Walk-ins will be accommodated at the Onamia clinic if it is possible to do so.
McDonnell wants patients to know that when they receive their first dose they must schedule their second dose (for 21 days later) before leaving the clinic. The responsibility of completing the series will be on the patient; MLHS will not have a way of tracking this anymore.
MLHS will not be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.
Construction and parking
Also new will be a few changes to some of the patient parking areas due to the ongoing Next Chapter building expansion, beginning May 1 and lasting six to eight weeks. If you have appointments on the Onamia campus, please arrive a little early to make sure you have adequate time to navigate, and watch for parking signage. Departments such as Rehabilitation or clinic will still have designated parking close to entrances to accommodate patients, though they might look a little different for awhile.
