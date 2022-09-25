Josiah Mueller

Parent‘s night 

Isle sophomore running back Josiah Mueller stood proudly at mid-field  with his mother Miriam during “Parent’s Night” ceremonies prior to the Mille Lacs Raiders game with the Chisholm Bluestreaks on Sept. 16. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

The 0-2 Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the 2-0 Chisholm Bluestreaks on a balmy, late summer evening at the Isle High football field on Sept. 16. As the expression goes: “Don’t let the final score fool you.” Playing some of the best football to date, especially on defense, the Raiders gave the powerful Bluestreaks all they could ask for, especially in a hard fought first half, on the way to a 35-0 loss.

Four minutes into the game, the Mille Lacs defense held Chisholm over on downs at the Raiders two-yard line, but fumbled away the ball into the end-zone on their second play from scrimmage allowing the Bluestreaks to take an 8-0 lead. Who would have thought that would be the extent of the scoring during the remainder of the first two quarters. 

