Isle sophomore running back Josiah Mueller stood proudly at mid-field with his mother Miriam during “Parent’s Night” ceremonies prior to the Mille Lacs Raiders game with the Chisholm Bluestreaks on Sept. 16.
The 0-2 Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the 2-0 Chisholm Bluestreaks on a balmy, late summer evening at the Isle High football field on Sept. 16. As the expression goes: “Don’t let the final score fool you.” Playing some of the best football to date, especially on defense, the Raiders gave the powerful Bluestreaks all they could ask for, especially in a hard fought first half, on the way to a 35-0 loss.
Four minutes into the game, the Mille Lacs defense held Chisholm over on downs at the Raiders two-yard line, but fumbled away the ball into the end-zone on their second play from scrimmage allowing the Bluestreaks to take an 8-0 lead. Who would have thought that would be the extent of the scoring during the remainder of the first two quarters.
The Bluestreaks had the ball on offense six times (not counting the recovery for touchdown in the end-zone) during the first half leading to two series turned over on downs, two fumbled away and were forced to punt twice.
The Raiders had the ball on offense seven times during the first half with drives stalled because of one fumble, two interceptions, two series turned over on downs and two punts. Besides the brilliant early goal-line stand that, the Mille Lacs defense came up with another just minutes into the second quarter, when they forced Chisholm to turn the ball over on downs after being first-and-goal from the one-yard line. The Raiders were clearly playing the best defense of the young season.
The second half turned into a series of miscues on offense by Mille Lacs early on, allowing Chisholm to score three touchdowns to put the game away. During that flurry of scoring, Mille Lacs muffed a punt attempt, giving the ball to Chisholm on the 18-yard line where they quickly scored. The Raiders then fumbled away a kick-return at mid-field leading to the second touchdown of the third quarter for the Bluestreaks, and on the next possession, Mille Lacs threw an interception which was run back 45 yards for a touchdown. Chisholm recorded 296 total yards of offense, including 131 on the ground and went 10-25 through the air for 165 yards. Mille Lacs had 136 total yards of offense, including 54 rushing and completed 10 of 23 passes for 82 yards and four interceptions.
Chisholm 8 0 20 7 35
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0
A reminder: the football date between Mille Lacs and East Central has been changed to Thursday, Sept. 22 at East Central High.
