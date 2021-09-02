The Isle Police Department reported vandalism that took place at the Isle City Park on Friday, August 27.
Damage included grafitti on the walls of the bandshell and broken glass on the floor, along with garbage scattered around the park.
Isle Public Works cleaned up the garbage and grafitti, and extra patrol coverage has been requested of the Isle Police Department.
