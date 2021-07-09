The Malmo Lions Honoring Our Veterans Car Show will take place on July 24 from 10:30 - 2 p.m. (with entrants set up starting at 9 a.m.) at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo.
There are seven categories for entrants to choose from. Proceeds will go to Aitkin County Veteran Services, the Aitkin American Legion Post #68 and the Aitkin VFW Post #1727.
There will be a pig roast, silent auction and other happenings that day. At 11 a.m. the opening ceremony will take place with presentation of colors, introduction of honored veteran and the presentation of Quilts of Valor for ten veterans by the Quilts of Valor organization. They are given to honorably discharged veterans for their service to our country. A 21 gun salute with taps will also take place. There will be an announcement of winners at 2 p.m.
To register or for more information, please contact Kim at (218) 670-0505 or kasletten@hotmail.com.
