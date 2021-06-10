Veterans’ honored by Isle Boy Scouts
“It was great to see the turn outs at Malmo, Lakeside Isle cemetery and at the Wahkon Veteran’s Park,” said Commander of the Isle VFW Post 2672, Jake Shetka. “Special thanks go to the Boy Scout Troop 49 for placing the flags at the Isle and Faith Lutheran cemeteries. Lastly, thanks to all who donated for poppies. We collected $1,600 for area veterans and families.”
Pictured above, from left, are Shetka, Landyn Remer, Nate Strang, Daniel Miller, and Warren Minenko.
If you are or know of a veteran in need of help, please call Jake Shetka at (320) 676-8239.
