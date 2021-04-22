A Veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on May 18 at 2 p.m., via Webex, for Veterans served by the Brainerd VA Clinic and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.
The virtual town hall meeting provides Veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.
Webex is an online tool used for group meetings. For the Webex link to the meeting visit https://www.stcloud.va.gov.
Veterans may also dial in and listen to the town hall via the telephone by calling 1-404-397-1596 and entering 199 695 2237 when prompted on the day of the meeting.
