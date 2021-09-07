Victoria was born in Great Falls, Montana on Armistice Day, November 11, 1946. She passed away at NC Little Hospice House in Edina, MN on August 26, 2021 following a decade of cancer diagnoses and treatments. Thank you to all of you who supported Vicki during this time. Her husband and daughters were at her side when she died.
She lived life to the fullest throughout her life. Vicki’s father worked for the railroad and the family was relocated to Spokane then to Great Falls and finally to Roseville where she graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1965. She attended the University of Minnesota and Mankato State College focusing on the Arts and Design. Pursuing her love of design she worked at numerous boutiques and retail stores, her favorite was Young Quinlan’s in Minneapolis.
She spent several years at National Car Rental forming great friendships. She finished her working career as the office manager for Lang Law office. Victoria loved to explore and travel. She went on many adventures with her parents to Glacier, northern Minnesota Lakes, camping and Europe. As a young woman she explored many countries abroad. She took pleasure in telling us of her adventures hitch hiking across Scotland. She thought riding in Scottish lories was particularly remarkable.
The Costa Brava was her favorite stop on her European journey. She enjoyed it so much she returned with her husband Greg years later. Victoria married the love of her life, Greg, on September 5, 1975. Greg’s daughter Natasha was flower girl at the wedding. Then along came daughters, Cassandra and Lindsey. When asked what her proudest moment was she said, “raising my girls.”
Her grandchildren also brought her joy and entertainment.Greg and Vicki made their home in Minneapolis and later moved to Minnetonka and then Excelsior, forming many new friendships along the way. She cared for her homes and gardens with the eye of a designer. She was always up for an adventure, traveling with her own children and husband throughout her life.
Many happy days were spent in Isle, MN where Greg grew up. Glacier was also an important place to Vicki, visiting as a child, young adult, married woman, and mother. She loved her family, friends, and all of the critters. She especially enjoyed birding.
She brought three exchange students into her home. Pauline from Belgium, Caroline from France, and Uldis from Latvia. They all considered her to be their American mom. She and Greg were in Pauline’s wedding party.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Greg Lang, Greg’s daughter Natasha Praught (Rob), daughter Cassandra Gullicks (Scott), grandchildren Brom Gullicks and Rose Gullicks, Lindsey Blake (John), grandchildren Alden Blake, Bailey Mae Blake and Greta Blake. Vicki is also survived by sister Karen Stutzman (Jim), nephew Ryan Stutzman, niece Erin Stutzman, brother-in-law Dennis Holbert (Melinda), niece Aliesha Carlos, sister-in-law Melissa Olson, and niece Mara Olson.
A celebration of Victoria’s Life is planned to be held at a future date to be determined. Victoria will be cremated and her ashes interned in part at Kuper Memorial Cemetery in Chinook, MT and in part at Foster Cemetery near Wahkon, MN and in part at Glacier National Park, MT.
