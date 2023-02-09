The Adopt-A-WMA Program was established to encourage sporting, outdoor, business, and civic groups or individuals to assist, on a volunteer basis, in improving and maintaining Wildlife Management Areas (WMA). This program encourages Minnesota volunteers to “adopt” a specific site, parking lot, or project on a WMA area to help maintain these public lands in cooperation with Assistant Area Wildlife Managers and Area Wildlife Managers.
Time Commitment:
Projects are typically focused on a minimum two-year time commitment.
Volunteers must be able to work outdoors in various weather conditions safely without direct supervision except for initial guidance and orientation as needed.
Hours are flexible typically Monday through Friday with weekends possible depending on the project.
Projects for individuals, groups, organizations or companies
The work level of project/site depends on the interest and skill level of the volunteer(s):
Level 1: (volunteer work without supervision)
Trash pickup
Sign replacement
Vandalism reporting
Reading water gauges
Painting facilities
Level 2: (volunteer work with initial guidance/orientation)
Seed harvest
Weed removal/vegetation management using hand tools
Shallow lake and wetland water control vegetation clearing
Wildlife surveys
Facility work
Fence removal
Invasive species control
Maintain forest openings
Level 3: (volunteer work requiring certifications/licenses, training or close supervision)
Using power tools
Chainsaw work
Mowing noxious weeds
Mowing prescribed fire breaks
Mowing hunter walking trails
Helping with a prescribed burn
Note: Organizations or companies interested in improving wildlife habitat on a WMA may do so at Level 3 by providing contract services at no cost. This would include access/road maintenance, tractor and equipment operation, farming activities, mowing, power tool use, chainsaw work, prescribed burning, and herbicide application. *Liability and Worker’s Compensation is covered by the organization, rather than DNR, in these cases.
