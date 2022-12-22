The Wahkon City Council gave their stamp of approval on several issues at their December meeting.
The council began the regular meeting with a public hearing concerning a request by citizen homeowners John Wilson and Linda Petersen for the vacation of some city property adjacent to land on the north side of Broadway Avenue.
The council heard from Wilson who said he went through most of the “hoops” with regard to acquiring this piece of land, including having the property surveyed at his own expense, getting those landowners around that property to sign off in agreement with the vacation request, running the request past city officials and is in the process of paying other fees that go with applying for this easement. He also assured the council that the property was legally far enough away from Native American burial grounds located in the area.
The 25 feet of property requested for vacating by the city was deemed not particularly usable for any other project in the city due in part to restrictions that accompany the proximity to the Indian burial grounds, so the council granted the request for the vacating of said property saying that it would be in the “public interest” to grant the easement and the request would go into effect in compliance with an official document that would legally cover seeding over of the land to the Wilsons.
In other action, the panel agreed to enter into a contract with Saehr Consulting to take the place of Sourcewell, a company the council had used in the past but whose contract is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Mr. Saehr’s services were spelled out in a seven-page insert for the council to read and Saehr added that he had also signed on with both the city of Isle and Onamia as their consultant mostly with regard to zoning and boundary issues.
The council heard a presentation from City Clerk Karrie Roeschlein regarding the possibility of designating money from the city’s general fund and wastewater funds which were generating very small interest at present and investing some of that money into higher interest generating accounts. The council agreed to have Roeschlein look into some investment options for the money on hand in the city’s general and wastewater funds.
As for the ongoing saga of coming to a new contract agreement with Mille Lacs Island Resort with regard to the rates charged that resort for treatment of their wastewater, the council passed a motion to approve the final agreement.
