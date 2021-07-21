Some of the early business addressed by the Wahkon City Council at their July meeting was to approve the close-down of several city streets and waiving the city noise ordinance for the ensuing Wahkon Days celebration scheduled for Aug. 20, 21 and 22.
Council member Brenda Buck, who as a citizen of Wahkon has taken on the task of helping to organize the annual city get-together, spoke to the Council about some of the highlights of each day which included a live band at the Wahkon Inn on Friday, crafters, vendors, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids featured on Saturday, along with the annual “butterfly release” event at noon at Ellen Ruth Park, a pie social during the afternoon sponsored by the local Presbyterian church, a meat raffle at Muggs of Mille Lacs restaurant, and the parade down Main Street scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sunday’s activities include a fishing with kids event at the Wahkon City Park Fishing Pier at noon, a farmers market on a city lot in downtown starting at 10 a.m., followed by a community picnic sponsored by the WAVE program in the city.
The annual treasure hunt gets under way on Wed., Aug. 18.
The topic shifted to the proposed MnDOT Main Street reconstruction project, part of which includes re-configuring the four-block Main Street area which runs along both sides of Minnesota State Highway 27.
The talk of the town for the past few weeks has been the installation of barriers and road signs depicting what the newly-designed downtown sidewalks, bike lanes, green space, and parking spaces might look like under the new plans. Many of the Council members said they had heard mostly negative statements from citizenry and visitors about the proposed plan.
One Council member said he heard from a person who said he was just inches from being sideswiped by an oncoming truck as he attempted to get out of his car in the proposed parking sites along the road. Some mentioned how pedestrian crossing under the new plan was confusing and could even be dangerous.
But the Council closed the discussion on this issue, emphasizing some of the positive aspects of this plan, including the fact that the town has not had a project of this magnitude for over 25 years, and how they ought to be open to taking advantage of this special opportunity.
”In 2016, the amount projected for this project was 1.1 million dollars, and by 2024 or 2025 it is estimated to cost 1.8 million,” Councilman Tony Button claimed.
Of that amount, the City would have to come up with 10 percent of that cost.
Among the other positives cited were the proposed construction of city sidewalks complete with curb and gutters. something Wahkon Main Street currently lacks. They also mentioned how the improvements may slow down traffic through town which would be a safety improvement and how these improvements might lead to future economic development in downtown.
The Council then made note of three important factors which will come into play when considering the scope of this proposed project: first, the Council was assured by MnDot that the Council would need to pass on the final plans before any action is taken, secondly, there would be an open house scheduled in the near future for those who would like to check out the proposed plans and give input to the project, and thirdly, the estimated timeline for construction and completion of such a project may be four to five years down the road.
