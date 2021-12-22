Reports on several important issues were presented to the Wahkon City Council by city engineer Dave Blommel during their December meeting.
First on the agenda, Blommel gave an update on the proposed Wahkon Main Street redesign: a joint project between the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the city that has been in the works since around 2015 and is projected to break ground with the blessing of the Council sometime in the next three years.
Blommel brought with him a colored map of the latest rendition of the changes planned for the Main Street area stretching from the town’s entrance to its exit. The new rendition (which is posted in the town hall for the public to view) was the result of input gathered from a MnDOT-sponsored public meeting several months ago where ideas and concerns were shared, mostly concerning safety factors in the original design
Many of those factors were addressed in the new plan, and the Council, which ultimately will be the body that will okay the project, talked over mostly cost issues of some of the specific aspects of the plan, including green space, sidewalks and lighting, since the city will eventually be billed for at least 10% of the total estimated $3 million project.
Wahkon mayor Ronda Bjornson said, “It’s hard to commit to this project until we get some cost estimates.”
With Blommel promising to bring the latest Council issues back to the MnDOT for consideration and providing some new estimates as to the costs involved, the Council agreed to go forward with the project.
Blommel then gave an update on the city’s sewer project, saying pump station details were being reviewed, even though the Army Corps of Engineers was still planning to do an environmental study this spring looking for, among other things, buried artifacts which, if discovered, could hinder the project.
As for a planned re-negotiation of the sewer-usage and charges therein between the city of Wahkon and Mille Lacs Island Resort, Blommel said representatives from the City and MLIR met to talk over a new agreement, a pact that had not been re-negotiated since 1986.
One of the features of the new agreement proposed by the Wahkon City Council is some form of billing MLIR by the gallon for their sewer outflow. The next meeting between the two parties will likely take place in late January or in February.
And, in the seemingly never-ending saga of what to do about the allegations of over a dozen hazardous conditions, specifically with numerous violations of the Minnesota State Fire Code at the apartment complex (School Apartments) along State Highway 27 leading into Wahkon, the City attorney, Dave Anderson gave this update: after noting that the state fire marshal had met with the owner of that complex on Nov. 16 and gave him 60 days to begin compliance with the order to addresses the violations, Anderson advised the Council to give the owner 30 days from Dec. 16 to move on fixing the violations, or face legal action.
In more benign issues, the Council voted to accept another $700 from the Unrequested Corona virus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The Council also went on record saying they would like to be put on a list for any funds that may be available down the line from the National Opioid Settlements, and the Council agreed to consider a new policy revision with regard to purchasing policies, especially for items priced at $1.500 or less, once it is reviewed by the city attorney.
