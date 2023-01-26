The January meeting of the Wahkon City Council was held with a complete quorum of four councilmembers and the mayor, Ronda Bjornson, with two councilmen taking part via “interactive technology” pursuant to and in accordance with Minn. Stat. 13D.02. The locations of Councilman Tony Button was Lake Placid, Florida and Rick Roberts was Gulf Shores, Alabama. The present council stayed the same following last November’s election. The other two councilmembers are Chip Frederickson and Brenda Buck.
Appointments for certain positions for the coming year were OKed by the council, including Button as Acting Mayor, and Damien Toven and Associates as a new city attorney.
The council approved application for grant funds to supplement the city’s cost of a MnDOT Main Street project running through Wahkon scheduled for 2026.
The panel also approved donations to several local causes, including money to the Initiative Foundation based in Little Falls, a donation to the Minnesota Assistance Country for Veterans, and money to be used by the City of Onamia for parks and recreational facilities that will be moved to new locations due to the construction of a new water-treatment plant and the city lots being vacated for the building of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store.
The council heard from city officials that several locals were questioning the snow-removal protocol in the city. The city already has a complete snow removal policy on hand which covers just about every circumstance for snow removal in downtown and among the city’s residential streets. The council agreed to leave the policy as is. Anyone caring to find the specifics of this policy may check with the city clerk.
As for the agreement being negotiated with Mille Lacs Island Resort concerning new rates for Wahkon handling the resort’s sewer system, City Clerk Karrie Roeschlein reported that exhibits need to be finalized as the agreement has already been approved by both parties.
