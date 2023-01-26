wahkon cc ronda bjornson.jpg

Still in charge

The Wahkon City Council opened the new year with all five members, including the mayor Ronda Bjornson, the same as last year.

The January meeting of the Wahkon City Council was held with a complete quorum of four councilmembers and the mayor, Ronda Bjornson, with two councilmen taking part via “interactive technology” pursuant to and in accordance with Minn. Stat. 13D.02. The locations of Councilman Tony Button was Lake Placid, Florida and Rick Roberts was Gulf Shores, Alabama. The present council stayed the same following last November’s election. The other two councilmembers are Chip Frederickson and Brenda Buck.

