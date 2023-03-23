Several meetings ago, Wahkon City Clerk, Karrie Roeschlein asked the city council if she could pursue public finance advisors willing to help the city with their investment possibilities with regard to the city money that was currently making very little interest in the local bank.
On-hand for the March monthly meeting of the Wahkon Council were representatives from Ehlers, Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Roseville, who addressed the council about what they thought they could offer to help the city with better investment plans for their yearly general fund balances and give advise as to what to do with regard to any bonding the city might be involved with down the line, including the funds required for a waste-water project that is currently in the works for the city. Following the presentation and several questions from the council, members of the panel agreed to hire the Ehlers firm with the condition they could leave that service at any time.
Next on the agenda, the council asked about the status of several complaints about issues concerning the back lot of Mugg’s of Mille Lacs. The city clerk said she had sent a letter asking the establishment to address those complaints and posing a deadline of June 1 to comply with rectifying those complaints. As of March 13, the city had not gotten a reply from Mugg’s, so the clerk said she sent a follow-up letter by registered mail to the establishment, hoping to hear back from them as to their plans for addressing the issues.
Councilman Chip Frederickson asked the city clerk if she had any update on the closure of the new wastewater contract with Mille Lacs Island Resort. Clerk Roeschlein said the city will be signing the new contract maybe as soon as this coming April.
Several items of business were then attended to, including reminding the general public that the Isle area Chamber Spring Fling Annual Meeting and Awards ceremony was scheduled for Thursday, March 16 and the WAVE Beef Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the Wahkon Inn Banquet Room
When time for the “Open Forum” portion of the council meeting came about, area VRBO owner Brian Lee took the podium to ask the council to reconsider what he believes to be the unfair city policy concerning VRBO’s in Wahkon. He explained to the council how most other Minnesota cities have adopted county ordinances concerning VRBOs and he mentioned the rules and regulations those ordinances have in order. The one item Wahkon has in their ordinance which Lee that he claims has killed his business is the “30-day minimum” stay for rentals inside the city.
In a conversation with the Mille Lacs Messenger, Lee said the rentals he owns in other surrounding Mille Lacs towns and areas are doing well because he can rent them out for weekend stays, but with the Wahkon 30-day limit, it is killing his Wahkon VRBO business. Lee asked the council what was the reason for not readdressing the city ordinance with regard to the VRBOs in town and the council said their original reason for revamping the ordinance was due to over 80 citizen complaints about issues at Lee’s rental house. The panel decided to leave their ordinance as is for the time being.
The council took time to address the passing of long-time city maintenance man Chris Weinreich who died Friday, March 10. City Clerk Roeschlein said, that, on behalf of the council and the citizens of Wahkon, “We should all be grateful for the time and devotion he paid to our city. We wish his family well in this time of grief.”
