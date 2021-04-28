Continuing their conversation from February, the Wahkon City Council again addressed the issue of whether vacation rentals should be allowable within the City at a planning commission meeting held prior to their regular meeting on Monday, April 12. The Council found itself split on the issue, and a close, 3-2 vote saw the Council deciding to have Darrin Welle, a planning and zoning specialist working for Wahkon through Sourcewell, meet with the city attorney to draft a new ordinance rather than approving the ordinance banning short-term vacation rentals
Councilor Tony Button was the first to speak on the issue, and he indicated that he had conversations with family and friends who supported the use of short-term vacation rentals. He also felt they had potential to draw people to the area if they stayed at a rental and liked what they saw. He also pointed to a lack of short-term lodging in the area, particularly in Wahkon itself. Button added, however, that he understood the concerns of those opposed to allowing the rentals, due to issues the City has recently had with rental properties.
Mayor Ronda Bjornson also spoke in favor of not banning short-term rentals, stating that the City had ordinances in place to address public concerns, like noise and nightly curfews. If those ordinances weren’t being followed, she said, it became a civil matter. She added that neither Isle nor Mille Lacs County had an ordinance banning short-term rentals. “I want Wahkon to be welcoming,” Bjornson said, “and I want people to come to our town.” She added that vacation rentals had the potential to bring tourism to the community.
Bjornson further raised the question of enforcement, asking how the City will stop individuals who are currently renting if they implemented a ban. She also noted regulation would need to be considered if short-term rentals were allowed. Bjornson said her priority was doing what’s best for the City, and while not every property in Wahkon would be suitable for rental, she felt there were many potential rentals within the City.
Councilor Brenda Buck also expressed a desire to continue to allow vacation rentals. She stated restrictions and ordinances would need to be put in place to properly regulate short-term rentals. She suggested that people with rentals could appoint someone in the community to watch over their properties and enforce the rules.
Six in favor, 60 against among those who weighed in
Councilor Rick Roberts spoke on the issue of enforcement, stating that the City would not be able to regulate any short-term rentals within the City if they were allowed. He stated his belief that allowing rentals would make people less likely to buy property in the City, in the case that prospective buyers discovered they were neighboring a vacation rental. He added that the Council had heard from five or six people in favor of allowing short-term rentals, and, via petition around 60 against. “It’s pretty obvious to me what we need to do,” Roberts said.
Councilor Chip Fredrickson agreed with Roberts, stating that if the City was going to have an ordinance, it would have to be something they could enforce. He felt if the City had a police department, it would be a different situation. “The last thing we want to see is a domestic issue,” Fredrickson said, “with a neighbor going over and confronting somebody.”
A more restrictive ordinance
Welle suggested that he could meet with the city attorney to go over potential restrictions that could be placed on allowing short-term rentals in the City. He noted that the current interim-use permit process under mortuarium was already restrictive, as it carried a set end date, a 12-person maximum at the property with a limit of two people per bedroom, and no street parking. Council conversation generated other suggested requirements, including rental properties paying for their neighbors’ fencing, a square-footage requirement on lot size, seven-day minimum on rentals, and Buck’s suggestion of keeping a community manager nearby.
Roberts indicated that he was elected to serve the people of Wahkon, and public feedback he had received on the ordinance opposed allowing short-term rentals was ten-to-one. Fredrickson agreed, suspecting it was closer to twenty-to-one. Bjornson then asked the councilors opposed if they were letting the reputation of a single rental property inform their decision. Bjornson held to her belief that there were parts of the community that would be well-served by allowing short-term rentals. However, she also emphasized there would need to be restrictions.
With Welle’s proposed review of the ordinance requirements put forward, a motion was made by Button to continue the conversation at another meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m., after Welle and the City Attorney had met. Button, Buck and Bjornson all voted in favor of the motion while Fredrickson and Roberts voted against. With the motion for an additional meeting passing, the planning commission session was adjourned.
