The full compliment of four councilmen, a mayor, a city clerk and the city maintenance manager were on hand on July 11 for Wahkon’s monthly council meeting. It was mostly business as usual during the short session that last under an hour, with just one from the audience caring to share a concern.
Midway through the meeting, the Council had before them a memorandum from Michelle Prosser, a representative of the US Army Corps of Engineers who posed a question to the Council concerning the ensuing excavating to be done on a sewer project involving the City.
The question Posser posed was this: “Would the city have any concerns with transferring, in advance, any potential cultural material that may be found during construction to the Mille Lacs Band?”
She went on to say, typically, any cultural material that is found (other than human remains or associated funerary items) would be considered property of the city. However, the Mille Lacs Tribal Historic Preservation Office has requested ANY material that is found, be given to the Mille Lacs Band.
Coincidentally, in attendance at the meeting was Curt Kalk, a representative of Government Affairs with the Band of Ojibwe, who posed questions about the nature of what Posser said was “cultural material.” Kalk suggested amending the question to “Native American cultural material” which would be more specific, and later Kalk asked how this monitoring of the excavation would be done and at whose expense?
The Council, without making a motion to accept the Posser question, agreed with everything Kalk stated and said they would see if they could get the question amended and find out exactly who and how monitoring the situation could be carried out.
The Council agreed to abandon the 90-day Absence Rule with regard to council members attendance at council meetings throughout the year. That rule was in place to ensure quorums at meetings throughout the year and that council members would be diligent in attending the monthly meetings. Even though a few “snow-bird” absences occurred during the winter months, where several council-persons were not able to physically attend meetings, some made attempts at attending the meetings virtually, and last year there was never a time where a quorum was not met. With these facts in mind, the Council decided to nix the present 90-day Absence Rule.
The City Clerk-Treasurer of Wahkon, Kartrie Roeschlein, posted a notice of filing for upcoming city offices: The clerk will accept affidavits of candidacy for city offices for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election beginning Aug. 2, 2022 through Aug. 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. Affidavits may be filed at Wahkon City Hall and the filing fee is $2. Offices to be filled at the general election are Mayor for a two-year term and two Council Members, each for a four year term.
In other action, the Council mentioned the possibility of finding funds to improve the two now-well-worn welcoming signs to the town, and Councilman Tony Button recommended some renovation and remounting of the WW1 plaque which today resides in the town park.
Councilman Chip Frederickson asked for an update on the contract negotiations with Mille Lacs Island Resort with regard to the resorts use of Wahkon’s sewer treatment plant. The city clerk assured Mr. Frederickson that the city is on track with those negotiations.
