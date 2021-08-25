Butterflies for a cause
Peyton Lundberg of Inver Grove Heights was among those who released monarch butterflies at a Wahkon city park at noon this Saturday during Wahkon Days, paying tribute to the good work done by the Mille Lacs Health System’s hospice program.
