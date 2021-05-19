Things Wahkon were on the docket at the monthly meeting the Wahkon City Council on May 10. Early in the meeting, several former and present tenants of the Old School Apartments in downtown Wahkon, brought before the Council safety concerns they had with the overall condition of this building. Former apartment resident Josh Walters listed among his concerns, mold in several spots in the building, along with leaking water pipes that caused residents to be without running water for over a week and a faulty heating system that left residents having to purchase space heaters to keep warm. The Council admitted they had no city ordinance covering apartment houses to enforce safety compliance at this time, and called on Fire Chief David Miller to explain what his department could do to help with the situation. Miller said that within 30 days his department could do what he called a safety “walk-through,” wherein they would do a review of the inside and outside of the building checking for lax safety issues which he could then report to the State Fire Commissioner. The Council decided to check with other Minnesota cities to see if they had any ordinances with regard to monitoring city apartments.
The Council then entertained discussion about what to do about parking and roadways issues surrounding Mugg’s of Mille Lacs’ conversion of their parking lot into an outdoor patio eating facility. The Council cited the fact that within a block of Muggs were plenty of parking spaces, but that signage ought to be put up directing customers to where there was “public parking” and where there should be “no parking” signs erected.
Wahkon resident Sandy Weber then addressed the Council with concerns she had about trees near power lines on city property and lines leading to her home that, in case of high winds, might be dangerous. Weber agreed to contact the power company about their policy as to how and when they trim trees on city land and private land and said she would let the Council and city staff know the outcome of her meeting.
The Council agreed to dedicate $400 to the Scenic Byway Program for the purpose of purchasing more Byway maps of the Mille Lacs area.
The Council also decided to donate $250 to the Isle School District to be used for the purchase of helping with the expenses of IHS’s weight room program.
Much of the remainder of the meeting was devoted to discussion concerning the fate of this years Wahkon Days. “Wahkon Days will Happen,” said Mayor Ronda Bjornson, but who will be sponsoring the event, how many days it will be held and what activities will be featured were still in flux. To the rescue for the time being came new Council-woman Brenda Buck. She claimed she and a few others might be receptive to chairing the event. She mentioned how her ad hoc committee had met to talk about various aspects of this years Wahkon Days. Among the suggestions were sharing the sponsorship of the street dances on Friday and Saturday evenings, changing the hours of the dances, protocols of the annual car parade down main street, insurance issues, the possibility of activities in the park as well as a farmers market on Sunday, so as not to interfere with the market in Isle and maybe allow a private entity such as the local snowmobile club to run the event. Buck said that these were just ideas they threw around, and they were looking forward to meeting again soon.
