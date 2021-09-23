It was business as usual at the September Wahkon City Council meeting which lasted under one hour and touched on several benign subjects.
The Council voted to accept cash donations amounting to $550 for the purpose of helping fund the Wahkon Days celebration, specifically the “Sunday in the Park” festivities. Donations of $100 by Bob Peterson, $200 from the First National Bank of Milaca and $250 from Isle Sportsman’s Club were donated to the City of Wahkon who deposited it in the Wahkon Area Vision Effusion (WAVE) Fund, the organization that helped sponsor those Sunday events.
The Council also voted to accept what would be their share of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Because of Wahkon’s relatively small size, approximately $23,172.39 had tentatively been allocated to the City pursuant to the ARPA allocation outlined in a letter from the League of Minnesota Cities.
The Council recognized the request by Bjorn Bjornson for a form from City Hall that would allow him to donate a tree dedicated to the memory of former city mayor Sandy Reichel to be planted in the City Park. The Council, with some discussion about what kind of tree and where it was to be located, voted to grant Mr. Bjornson his request to plant a tree in the former mayors honor.
In the unfinished business portion of the meeting, an update on the progress being made with regard to rectifying the 14 noted safety problems at the Old School Apartments cited by the State Fire Marshall was again on the agenda. The Council said they were waiting for the conclusion of the inspection by the fire marshal and would pass on those results to their city attorney for suggestions as to how to handle the situation.
The Council then gave considerable time to discussing upcoming renegotiations with those involved in setting the rates and providing the data for sewage disposal in the city, including questions of how to bill those residing in the Mille Lacs Island Resort complex.
A summary of a meeting with the Mille Lacs Island Resort staff and Wahkon City staff, who included Wahkon Mayor Ronda Bjornson and city sewer commissioner/council-member Chip Frederickson on Sept. 9, was presented in print to the Council. The summary in part stated: “The primary point of discussion was the addition of a flow meter on the force-main from MLIR.”
Resort management was concerned about billing them on a per-gallon-used basis while they are aware of the infiltration of storm water and other inflow into their system.
MLIR staff also mentioned several times that they provide about 44 percent of the annual receipts for the City’s sewer fund, but provide less than that as a percentage of flow. MLIR decided to review those flowage statistics and provide more information at a later date.
Also in the summary, City Attorney Dave Anderson discussed the merits of the in-place contract (being 35 years old) and as well as briefly describing “the ambiguous language in that contract.” All parties agreed that a new contract could be beneficial to all. Anderson said he would begin drafting a new contract if given the go ahead by the City Council, and the parties could meet in December to review a new contract.
The Council voted to allow their attorney to proceed with drawing up a new contract and to meet with those at MLIR in the future on this issue.
The Council also mentioned that, besides the yearly three percent increase in sewage rates according to a city ordinance, they may consider raising the sewer-use rates for all those involved in this city service depending on data collected this coming year.
