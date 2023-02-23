To ensure a quorum at the February Wahkon City Council meeting, councilmembers Tony Button and Rick Roberts agreed to participate via interactive technology (Webex) in accordance with a Minnesota Statute.
The meeting got off to a rather innocuous start with the council being informed that, effective June 19, 2024, that date would be Minnesota’s 12th annual holiday, known as Juneteenth, whereas no government business will be conducted on that date.
Next on the agenda, three students representing Isle’s elementary school’s student council, addressed the city council asking them to consider donating to an ambitious school project that would upgrade the elementary playground equipment so as to not only replace the mostly outdated and worn out facilities, but be “all inclusive,” serving every child at their elementary school.
The sixth-graders, Isabel Honek, Sheldyn Pedersen and Addy Turgeon, mentioned how they had already received commitments of $25,000 for the project with hopes of reaching their goal of $200,000. The council agreed to donate $500 to that cause with money coming from the charitable gambling fund.
The council then entertained a presentation from a local citizen who registered a complaint against a local restaurant on Main Street, Wahkon. He said the owner of the establishment had not complied with several promises with regard to the storage of garbage in an enclosed area and the issue of cooking oil refuse being left exposed on the commercial property. The council said they would send a letter to the owner of the restaurant explaining the situation, give the owner 30 days to come up with a plan to rectify those issues and insist that the problems be addressed no later than June 1 when the grounds surrounding his establishment would be free of ice and snow.
The council discussed the hiring of a seasonal maintenance person to mostly do the lawn-mowing around the city during the summer months. The panel agreed to offer an hourly wage of between $14 and $16 per hour, depending on the hiree’s experience.
The council was reminded that there were just 144 days until the Fourth of July, so they ought to begin making preliminary plans for the town’s annual celebration, including supplying a fireworks demonstration for the general public. The date for the fireworks was set for Tuesday, July 4. The site for setting off the fireworks was agreed upon by the council as the same as last summer: the shores of “Bare Ass Beach,” just west of Wahkon with boats and spectators expected to stay at least 300 feet away from the staging area for safety purposes.
Discussion then focused on an important milestone for the City: the official sign-off of the WAVE (Wahkon Area Vision Effusion) committee from the umbrella of the city, which it enjoyed since its inception in the early 2000s. The organization is to be transferred to a private group as per the recommendation from the city’s auditor.
Tony Button, a Wahkon local who helped guide this institution though many city-wide projects, is retiring from his position as chair of WAVE and Christine Bjornson has accepted the challenge of taking his place. She said she has plans of re-organizing the group, telling the council last Monday, “I would like to move forward with reorganizing the WAVE committee. The plan is not to replace the current group but to expand our ability to do things. We have obtained an EIN number from the IRS as Wahkon Area Vision Effusion, so we can set up a bank account.”
(Previously, money made by WAVE was set up in an account that was on the books of the City of Wahkon. This move by Bjornson will enable WAVE to break away from under the umbrella of the city.
Bjornson went on to say, “One big goal of ours is to take on Wahkon Days again and make it bigger and better than ever and to take on the responsibility of putting on the fireworks for the city. Currently, with the help of the Wahkon Inn, we are planning a chili cook-off on March 18 and an adult prom again on April 29” (where they will be encouraging others to become members of WAVE).
Bjornson said she has already heard from a number of enthusiastic prospective members.
Before moving on from that subject, the mayor, along with all the council members, went on record thanking Button and his many volunteers for all their past work organizing and helping with the WAVE projects.
Button responded via Webex saying, it was time for him to “step aside” after 13 years at the helm and hand the job over to Christine (Bjornson) and her crew.
